US open stocks point lower Netflix drags on Nasdaq

Futures head lower on lingering covid concerns, Nasdaq futures under perform on Netflix disappointment.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 21, 2021 9:35 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.1% at 33786

S&P futures -0.3% at 4172

Nasdaq futures -0.2% at 13757

In Europe

FTSE +0.2% at 6872

Dax -0.01% at 15120

Euro Stoxx  +0.3% at 3940

Learn more about trading indices

Wall Street remain cautious on covid concerns & Netflix disappoints

US futures are pointing to a flat start although steep losses in Netflix are set to pull the Nasdaq lower following its dramatic slowdown in subscriber growth.

With US earning picking up, broadly speaking results have been strong. However Netflix reported just 4 million new subscribers against 6 million forecast. The disappointment didn’t stop there after the streaming giant forecast just 1 million new subscribers for the current quarter. The reopening of economies is casting doubt over the growth narrative for the stay at home pandemic stocks.

A cautious tone to trading comes following yesterday’s steep selloff on rising covid concerns. With covid numbers rising 12% globally across the week it has become clear that the covid risk is still very much alive and kicking.

India saw a record 295,000 new cases whilst South America is also seeing numbers shoot higher. Japan, the world’s third largest economy is also considering lockdown. Travel restrictions and lockdowns will put the brakes on global growth.


Where next for Netflix share price?

Netflix is set to open -8.4%, at around 503 just above the 500 round number, whilst find support at the 200 day EMA. This support level has held across March but that is not to say that it will continue holding.

A break through the 200 EMA could see the price  slip to horizontal support at 475, a level which has offered support on several occasions across he past 9 months. Beyond here the September low of 457 could come into play.

Should the 200 EMA hold buyers could look to target the 100 EMA at 525 ahead of support turned resistance at 538.



FX – US Dollar traces treasury yields higher

US Dollar is rebounding as treasury yields tick higher, however in the grand scheme of things both remain depressed. The 10 year benchmark treasury yields continues below the key 1.60% level. The US Dollar continues to hover around 6 week lows.

With no high impacting US data due for release today, sentiment and yields are likely to direct the greenback in the US session.

GBPUSD trades under pressure after weaker than expected CPI data. Whilst inflation rebounded to 0.7% YoY in March, up from 0.4% in February. This was still short of the 0.8% forecast.

GBP/USD  -0.13% at 1.3920

EUR/USD -0.25% at 1.2005


Oil extends losses

Oil prices are extending their sell off for a second straight session as several factors combine to hit demand.

Reports that the US House Judiciary Committee passed a bill that could leave OPEC vulnerable to antitrust lawsuits over production cuts sent prices tumbling yesterday. Price setting and limiting output would essentially become illegal. Whilst the news unnerved investors the reality is this is not the first time that a similar bill has been passed and it is unlikely to make it into law.

Covid cases in India continue to surge with lockdown restriction now stretching across many states. India is the third largest importer of oil so tightening restrictions there naturally raises question over the demand outlook.

API numbers revealed a unexpected build in inventories of 0.436 million barrels of oil. This was significantly up from a draw of 3.608 million the week before. The API stats don’t bode well for the official EIA inventory data due later today.

US crude trades -1.4% at $61.80

Brent trades -1.3% at $65.29

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

15:00 BoC interest rate decision

15:30 EIA crude oil inventories


Related tags: Crude Oil Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
EURUSD Outlook: EURUSD Challenges One Year Resistance
Today 08:53 AM
AUD/USD, Bitcoin analysis: A rebound for risk does not equate to risk on
Today 03:46 AM
Long S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 setups as bulls absorb big selling volumes
Today 02:40 AM
Nikkei 225, USD/JPY remain beholden to the US interest rate outlook
Yesterday 11:26 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Markets remain vulnerable despite BoJ pushback
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: BOJ “Green Lights” Resumption of Carry Trade but Questions Remain
Yesterday 03:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil_cans
Crude Oil Outlook: The Market Rebounds and Oil Follows
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
August 6, 2024 09:58 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Wall Street, Crude oil, gold jump for joy on dovish Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 1, 2024 04:03 AM
      Oil_cans
      Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC and NFP Week
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      July 28, 2024 01:00 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 25, 2024 05:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.