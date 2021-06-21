US open Stocks pick up from monthly low USD eases off two month high

Stocks look set to rebound after heavy losses in the previous week after a surprise hawkish shift from the Fed. Fed speaker Williams will be in focus amid a quiet economic calendar.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 21, 2021 9:56 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.5% at 33476

S&P futures +0.3% at 4179

Nasdaq futures +0.1% at 14070

In Europe

FTSE +0.3% at 7030

Dax +0.8% at 15555

Euro Stoxx +0.5% at 4104

Learn more about trading indices

Dow to outperform after 3.5% decline last week

US stocks are set to rebound on Monday after a hefty week of losses last with. With all three major indices on Wall Street heading higher, the Fed inspired sell off looks like it was overdone.

The Fed’s sudden hawkish shift last week, with two interest rate hikes now expected in 2023 caught the market off guard.

The Dow was the hardest hit last week by a significant margin, and that is the index which is rebound the most today.

Inflation and the Fed’s next moves will remain very much in focus again this week with Fed Chair Jerome Powell due to appear before Congress tomorrow and with PCE data on Friday.

Today the economic calendar is very light. Attention will be firmly on Fed Williams who is due to speak later.

Equities

Amazon is likely to be under the spotlight on Amazon Prime Day. The two-day sales event generated $10.4 billion in sales for the e-commerce giant last year.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow broke through its ascending trend line support dating back to 2020’s mid-March lows for the first time last week. The Dow futures extended the sell off this morning briefly falling below the 100 dma at 33200 to a low of 33030. The price has since picked up retaking the 100 DMA, taking the RSI out of oversold territory. Any meaningful recovery would need to break above 33750, a level which offered support in the second half of April. A move above 34150 the ascending trendline and the 50 dma could see the buyers target a fresh all-time high. On the downside a close below the 100 dma and today’s low of 33030 could suggest more losses are coming, with sellers target 32000.


FX – USD eases, GBP rebounds ahead of Thursday’s BoE rate decision

The US Dollar is trading lower, but held on to the majority of gains following last week’s hawkish surprise from the Fed. The US Dollar index surged 1.9% last week its biggest weekly gain since March 2020.

GBP/USD is rebounding firmly, outperforming its major peers as investors look ahead to the BoE rate decision later in the week. Whilst some of cable’s gains are owing to the weaker US Dollar, part of the gains are also attributed to a more hawkish tilt from the BoE on Thursday, particularly in light of inflation running above the 2% target.

GBP/USD  +0.6% at 1.3885

EUR/USD  +0.2% at 1.1887


Oil hovers around multi-year highs awaiting next catalyst

Oil prices are treading water at the start of the week after booking yet another week of gains last week. Both oil benchmarks booked the fourth straight week of gains last week. Optimism surrounding higher demand as economies reopen and a strong driving season keep oil bulls optimistic.

Meanwhile, concerns over Iranian oil flooding back into the market have eased further following the Presidential elections in Iran. The election of a hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi, who is already under US sanctions could put the brakes on any nuclear deal being agreed.

Trading is relatively quiet, the oil markets appear to be awaiting the next catalyst.

US crude trades +0.06% at $71.39

Brent trades -0.07% at $72.91

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

15:00 ECB Lagarde to speak

22:00 Fed’s Williams to speak

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.




Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Equities Forex Forex Indices Nasdaq Oil SPX 500 USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.