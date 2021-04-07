US open stocks lack direction ahead of FOMC minutes

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 7, 2021 9:29 AM
0 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow  futures -0.1% at 33401

S&P futures -0.1% at 4070

Nasdaq  futures -0.1% at 13563

In Europe

FTSE +0.6% at 6868

Dax -0.3% at 15178

Euro Stoxx  -0.4% at 3940

Learn more about trading indices


Futures slip but economic optimism remains

US futures are pointing to relatively flat start to trading as investors lack direction ahead of the FOMC minutes due to be released later.

The S&P reached a fresh all time high in the previous session before closing mildly lower. Even so the mood in the market remains optimistic amid the impressive vaccine rollout, supportive fiscal and monetary policy and strong economic data.

Where next for the S&P?

S&P 500 has seen a remarkable recovery from the post pandemic low, breaching 4000 last week and hitting a fresh all time high in the previous session at 4081.

The S&P500 remains within the ascending channel dating back to early November, it trades above its 50 & 100 sma in a bullish trend.

The S&P 500 is consolidating around 4070 and the RSI is just easing a little lower after almost breaching overbought levels.

There appears to be room for this rally to run further until the RSI hits overbought territory. Bulls will look to 4100 prior to 4200.

A pullback within the uptrend is also possible with support seen at 4057, the price gap April 5 before 4030 and 4000.


FOMC minutes in focus

Investors will scrutinize the minutes from last month’s Fed meeting for clues over what policy makers are thinking over inflation. Inflation expectations ramped up firmly in the market amid the vaccine rollout and Biden’s stimulus. Treasury yields jumped 23% in March. Even so, Fed Chair Powell stuck to the dovish hymn sheet.

There are signs that the bond market rout is starting to calm. Yields in the benchmark 10 year treasury traded at 1.,64%, after climbing as high as 1,78% last week. Will the minutes also show the dovish tone from Fed Powell – which would mark a sharp contrast to the IMF’s more upbeat assessment. US GDP is expected to rise to 6% in 2021.

Any hint in FOMC minutes that the Fed could be looking to tighten policy sooner, could send yields higher once more.


FX – EUR rises on upbeat PMI data, FOMC awaited

The US Dollar is edging lower as US treasury yields continue to fall. Yields are easing again despite upbeat US data. Investors look to FOMC minutes for further impetus.

EUR/USD – trades higher amid follow through buying from yesterday’s vaccine news & on upbeat PMI data. Eurozone Composite PMI March 53.2 vs 52.5 in the preliminary reading. German composite PMI 57.3 vs 56.8 previously. Yesterday it was reported that Spain, Italy, Germany and France expect to have heard immunity by the end of June.

GBP/USD  -0.05% at 1.3825

EUR/USD trades +0.13% at 1.1896


Oil extends gains ahead of EIA data

Oil is extending gains for a second straight session, boosted by global economic recovery optimism and better than forecast API stockpile data.

The IMF upgrading its global economic growth forecasts, strong US macro data and expectations that Europe will ramp up its vaccine programme in the coming weeks are boosting oil prices higher.

API data revealed that US crude stocks were down by 2.6 million barrels in the week ending April 2. Attention will now turn to official government crude inventory data.

US crude trades +0.7% at $59.82

Brent trades +0.9% at $63.24

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets

.


Looking ahead

15:00 CAD Ivey PMI

15:30 EIA Crude oil stock change

19:00 FOMC minutes


Related tags: Crude Oil Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Today 07:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Today 02:22 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
Today 12:43 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
Today 11:00 AM
Stochastic oscillator: what is it and how do you use it?
Today 10:30 AM
AUD/USD hits fresh lows as bearish sentiment towards China’s economy intensifies
Today 01:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      Crude oil outlook: Brent jumps on Saudi, Russia voluntary cuts
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 3, 2023 12:08 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 30, 2023 03:27 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.