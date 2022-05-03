US open: Stocks hold steady as 2-day FOMC meeting to begin

US stocks are set for a quiet open with earnings in focus, as the two day FOMC meeting kicks off later.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 3, 2022 1:51 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.03 % at 33066

S&P futures -0.01% at 4157

Nasdaq futures -0.05% at 13075

In Europe

FTSE +1.2% at 7516

Dax +0.5% at 13970

Euro Stoxx +0.34% at 3740

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks edge lower

US stocks are pointing to a milder weaker start on Tuesday following a strong start to the new month yesterday and as investors eye the start of the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting later on.

Yesterday the NASDAQ led the rally higher, closing up 1.6% after booking 13% losses across the month of April on fears of surging inflation and a more aggressive Fed.

The Fed is due to announce its interest rate decision tomorrow and is broadly expected to hike rates by 50 basis points. This movie is pretty much priced in. Thew markets will be more focused on what comes next? Are we looking at more outsized hikes, possibly in June and again in the summer?

The Fed’s next moves are what could see spark movement in the stocks markets. Any fears in the market that the Fed will be hiking rates too quickly could see stocks, particularly high-growth tech stocks come under pressure again.

Today, investors will look ahead to the release of US factory orders and JOLTS jobs openings, which are expected to confirm that there are still over 11 million job vacancies underscoring just how tight the labour market is.

In corporate news:

Earnings continue to come in thick and fast with Pfizer reporting before the open and the likes of Starbucks, Airbnb and AMD reporting after the close

More news on the stocks to watch

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P500 has been trending lower, it trades below its falling trendline, below its 50 & 100sma. The price fell to a 2022 low yesterday at 4060 before rebounding back over 4150. The RSI points to further losses. Immediate support can be seen at 4140 the March 11 low, ahead of 4115 the February low ahead of 4060 the 2022 low. A break below here could see sellers gain traction. On the flip side, buyers would be looking for a move over 4220 the January low and 4300 the late April high to expose the 50 sma.

S&P 500 chart

FX markets USD falls, EUR rises

USD is pausing for a breath after rising to an almost 20 year high in the previous session. Expectations of a hawkish Fed have lifted the greenback as the two-day FOMC meeting begins today.

GBP/USD has risen back over 1.2550 as the pound capitalizes on the weaker USD after manufacturing PMI was upwardly revised for April to 55.8, up from 55.5 preliminary read and well ahead of the 55.3 forecast.

EUR/USD is rebounding higher from 1.05 after record higher PPI inflation data. Producer prices rose to 36.8% YoY up from 31.5% and also a record high. The data comes ahead of a speech by ECB governor Christine Lagarde, who could be prevented from sounding too hawkish amid fears of a recession in Europe.

GBP/USD +0.4% at 1.2540

EUR/USD +0.2% at 1.0540

Oil falls on demand concerns

Oil prices are edging lower on Tuesday as concerns over the demand outlook in China amid rising COVID cases and tighter lockdown restrictions, overshadowed a possible European oil embargo on Russia.

With Beijing reporting an increasing number of new cases and mass testing, concerns are rising over the demand outlook for the world’s largest oil importer. Authorities in China are showing no signs of letting up on the strict zero-COVID policy. It’s looking increasingly likely that Beijing will see a similar fate to Shanghai.

Meanwhile, on the supply side, a potential EU embargo on Russian oil will keep oil prices supported. Russian oil is already absent from the market and as long as the threat of a ban on Russian oil exists, oil will remain supported at around $100.

API inventory data is due later. Expectations are for crude inventories to fall by 1.2 million barrels.

WTI crude trades -0.3% at $101.20

Brent trades -0.4% at $104.52

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

15:00 US JOLTS job openings

15:00 US Factory orders

How to trade with City Index

 

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Forex USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.