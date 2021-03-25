US open stocks head lower as Suez stays blocked

Safe haven flows dominate as the Suez Canal remains blocked and could take weeks to arrange. US jobless claims hit a pandemic low.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 25, 2021 8:36 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow  futures -0.3% at 32285

S&P futures -0.4% at 3873

Nasdaq  futures -0.6% at 12735

In Europe

FTSE -1.1% at 6638

Dax -1% at 14475

Euro Stoxx -1% at 3790

Learn more about trading indices


Suez remains blocked

Traffic along the Suez Canal has been suspended amid efforts to dislodge the container vessel which became wedged three days ago. Reports that it could take even weeks to remove the vessel which run aground are unnerving investors. This is a key trade route, seeing 12% of the global traded goods travel along it each day.

Oil prices jumped 6% yesterday on the back of the blockage news today oil prices have plunged 3%. The Canal is an important passage for crude oil from the Persian Gulf to Europe and the US east coast as well as oil being transported from Russia to Asia.

Stocks point lower in risk off trade

US stocks are pointing to a lower open in risk off trade as investors digest the latest developments surrounding the Suez Canal.  Energy stocks are under pressure in Europe and are expected to come under pressure in the US session.

Stocks in focus

AstraZeneca ADR – trades -0.2% after stating that its covid vaccine was 76% effective, rather than the 79%. The update came after the firm was criticized earlier in the week for using outdated data.

Nike – trades -4.6% pre-market as the company, along with other Western companies came under pressure in China after historical comments expressing concern over labour conditions in Xinjiang  were brought to light again by Chinese media.

Where next for Nike share price? 

After a strong run up from its mid -March lows Nike has been relatively range bound since the start of the year. 

The share price has traded within a $20 range, capped on the upside by 147.00 and on the lower band by 130.00. 

Stock is expected to drop some 4% on the open breaking it out of the lower band of the horizontal channel. 

The RSI is supportive of further downside whilst it sits in bearish territory but not yet oversold. 

Support can be seen 122.00 September 25 low, ahead of 120.00 October low. Any recovery would need to climb back over 130.00 in order to gain momentum back towards the 50 sma at 137.00. 

 

US data mixed

US jobless claims rose by 684k down almost 100k from last week’s 770k, and well ahead of the 730k forecast. This is the lowest level that initial claims have been since the start of the pandemic, as the recovery gains momentum.

US Q4 GDP final print beat previous estimates at 4.3% annualised, up from 4.1%.

PCE the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge missed forecasts at 1.5% vs 1.6% expected.

The data comes following a positive assessment of the US economic outlook by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell & US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in their second day of testifying before Congress.

Both Powell & Yellen expect strong growth this year thanks to supportive monetary policy and amply fiscal stimulus.

These comments come even before the US government looks to upgrade infrastructure with an eye watering $4 trillion.


FX – US Dollar trades at 4 month highs

The US Dollar is advancing following Fed Powell & Janet Yellen’s upbeat outlook for the US economic recovery and amid safe haven flows over growing concerns regarding the Suez Canal blockage.

EUR/USD – the pair remains depressed  trading at multi-month lows as covid concerns and vaccine troubles hits demand for the common currency. Euro traders have shrugged off recent upbeat data. Yesterday PMI data showed business activity moved back into expansion. Today’s GFK German consumer confidence index rose to -6.2, up from -12.7 in March.

Investors will now look ahead to the release Fed speakers Clarida & Williams later today.

GBP/USD +0.2% at 1.3719

EUR/USD trades -0.1% at 1.1809


Oil drops on Suez block and covid fears

Oil trades on the back foot as concerns over a resurgence of covid overshadows combined with the blockage of the Suez Canal sent prices tumbling.

Rising covid cases in Europe resulted in Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands tightening lockdown restrictions. However, key developing markets such as India and Brazil are also seeing covid cases surge and lockdown restrictions being imposed. Investors are growing increasingly jittery over the impact that such restrictions will have on demand.

US crude trades -2.8% at $59.37

Brent trades -2.6% at $62.58

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets

Market analyst Fiona Cincotta looks at the price action of oil here and levels to watch here


Looking ahead

14:10 Fed Clarida speaks

14:30 Fed Williams speaks

Related tags: Crude Oil Equities Forex Indices Oil

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
Yesterday 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
Yesterday 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
Yesterday 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
Yesterday 08:05 AM
Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:23 AM
AUD/USD: Zoom out if in doubt for signals on directional risks
Yesterday 03:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Research
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 09:20 AM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    Crude Oil Update: Geo-political Risks vs FOMC Policies
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 2, 2024 08:27 AM
      Crude_oil_USD
      Convergence of key levels provides major test for crude oil bulls
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 17, 2024 10:52 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil forecast: WTI breaks out
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 17, 2024 03:57 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.