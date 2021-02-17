US open Stocks flat ahead of retail sales FOMC minutes

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 17, 2021 8:25 AM
0 views
Federal reserve building close-up
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Stocks remain near record levels amid ongoing optimism of a strong economic recovery as the covid vaccine programme ramps up and massive US stimulus. Oil hits a fresh 13 month high and the US Dollar finds its feet on rising inflation expectations.

US futures

Dow futures trade -0.05% at 31435

S&P futures -0.1% at 3920

Nasdaq futures -0.2% at 13710

In Europe

FTSE -0.1% 6737

Dax -0.7% at 13962

Euro Stoxx -0.3% at 3713

Learn more about trading indices


Stocks pause for breath

US stocks are pointing to a flat start after reaching fresh record highs in the previous session, boosted by optimism surrounding the economic recovery, expectations of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package and strong gains in energy stocks.

With oil on the rise again today, stocks such as Exxon Mobile & Chevron will once again be in focus. Both are posting strong gains higher pre-market.

Shopify

Trades -0.7%pre-market reported a 94% jump in revenue in the holiday quarter beating Wall Street’s forecasts as more businesses looked to use the firm’s tools to sell online through the pandemic. Revenues rose to $977.7 million in the final 3 months of the year, up from $505.2 million a year earlier. Expectations had been for $910.2 million.

Hilton International

Trades -2.3% pre-market after the hotel chain posted an unexpected quarterly loss as a resurgence in covid cases and tighter travel restrictions hit bookings. The pick up in momentum which was seen across the summer months has evaporated. The wider rollout of the covid vaccine should prompt a rebound in revenue as the year progresses. Q4 revenue per available room ( RevPAR) dropped 59% to $40.68 below Hilton’s expectations of $45. Loss per share was 10c whilst revenue tanked 62% to $890 million.


Reflation trade

US 10 treasury yields spiked to the highest level since February 2020 at 1.33% before easing slightly to 1.29%.

The US bond market is pricing in a rapid economic recovery and a possible acceleration in inflation on growing expectations of a strong vaccine led economic rebound, combined with massive US fiscal stimulus. The reflation trade is boosting the greenback but taking the shine off stocks. The stock market has powered higher on the prospect of cheap money for longer. Although stocks are still well supported by the prospect of $1.9 trillion covid stimulus near term.

Apart from the cooling in stock, non-yielding gold and the Japanese Yen have been casualties of rising rates.

Gold, which pays no income becomes less attractive when US government debt pays higher yields.

Analyst Fiona Cincotta looks at the price action of gold here.

FX

The US Dollar is surging across the board. The US Dollar Index (DXY)+0.3% at the time of writing is at a 10 day high, rebounding from a 3 week low after US treasury yields spiked.

GBP/USD trades -0.2% at 1.3871

EUR/USD trades -0.4% at 1.2050


Oil powers higher as Texas cold snap continues

Oil is on the rise again extending gains for a second session a reaching fresh 13 month highs driven by the ongoing cold snap in Texas. Texas is the largest oil producing state in the US, so oil supply is a concern as some refineries have been forced to close due to the unexpected weather conditions.

EIA inventory data is due later today.

US crude trades +1.4% at $60.91

Brent trades +1.7% at $64.41

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

Retail sales & FOMC minutes coming later

Investors will be scrutinising the meeting minutes for any clues as to the Fed’s next steps. On one side the US bond market is increasingly pricing in the US central bank tapering support. On the other hand, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on the prospect of withdrawing support at the press conference.

US retail sales are expected to rebound 1% month on month in January, after declining -0.7% in December. A strong reading could raise doubts over the decision to refrain from tapering.

Learn more about the Fed

Related tags: Forex Forex Commodities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Yesterday 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Yesterday 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
July 26, 2023 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
July 26, 2023 07:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 26, 2023 02:52 AM
        Federal reserve Eagle
        USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 25, 2023 11:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.