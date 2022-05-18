US open Stocks fall, retailers are hit by rising costs

After a strong close on Tuesday, stocks are set to fall on the open today as inflation fears and weak earnings hit market sentiment.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 18, 2022 1:38 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.5 % at 32466

S&P futures -0.7% at 4057

Nasdaq futures -1.1% at 12418

 

In Europe

FTSE -0.12% at 7506

Dax +0.18% at 14158

Euro Stoxx  -0.35% at 3729

 

 

Rising prices hit retailers’ bottom lines

After a strong close on Tuesday, stocks are set to fall on the open today as inflation fears and weak earnings hit market sentiment.

While strong retail sales helped boost stocks yesterday, disappointing quarterly numbers from retail giants Target and Lowe’s are causing concerns today. The data yesterday suggests that consumers are still spending despite surging inflation. In other words, consumers are weathering the inflation hit. Retailers, however, are not doing so well at navigating through 40-year high inflation.

Earlier in the week, Walmart flashed warning signals with disappointing earnings hit by rising costs. Today Target’s Q1 earnings were also disappointing as input costs surged. Profits halved to $2.19, down from the $3.06 forecast. Lowe’s also reported a larger than expected drop in same-store sales.

Looking ahead, housing starts, and housing permit data will be in focus.  Is the housing market starting to cool as the Fed hikes interest rates?

Yesterday Fed Chair Powell said that the central bank would continue hiking rates until inflation was back under control.

 

Where next for the S&P500?

S&P500 rebounded off the low at 3860, retaking the psychological level 4000, before running into resistance at 4100, the February low. Failure to retake this level combined with the bearish RSI suggests that there is still some downside to be had.  Immediate support can be seen at 4000 ahead of 3920 and 3860. On the flip side, should buyers push above 4100 and the 20 sma at 4140, this would be significant because the price has traded below the 20 SMA for the past five weeks.

SPX1805CI

 

FX markets USD rises, GBP slumps

USD is rising, snapping a three-day losing streak as it traces yields higher. Comments by Federal Reserve Chair Powell that the central bank will take the necessary action to bring inflation back to the 2% target.

GBP/USD is falling after UK CPI rose to 9% YoY in April, a 4-decade high but fell short of the 9.1% forecast. Core inflation rose to 6.2%, up from 5.7%. Surging energy bills, and rising food and fuel prices driven up by the Ukraine war have lifted inflation. The BoE now has a battle on its hands to bring inflation under control as growth has stalled and actually contracted in March.

EUR/USD is falling owing to dollar strength and following the release of Eurozone CPI data, which was downwardly revised in April to 7.4% YoY, from 7.5%. This doesn’t really matter in the sense that it is still a record high, and it’s not going to change anything at the ECB, where calls for a July rate hike are gaining momentum.

GBP/USD  -0.7% at 1.24

EUR/USD  -0.4% at 1.010

 

Oil rises as the demand picture looks set to improve

Oil prices are rising on optimism that the demand outlook will rise as the COVID picture improves in China and following a large draw on inventories.

There appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for China’s strict COVID lockdowns which are lifting the demand outlook.

In addition to the demand side of the equation looking more upbeat, supply concerns are under the spotlight after Russian crude output fell 9% compared to the previous month. Western sanctions are clearly having an impact, and that is without the EU ban on Russian oil, a ban which would tighten the market even further if achieved.

Doubts still exist over whether the EU ban on Russian oil will be approved, so the market isn’t fully pricing it in. Should Hungary be won over and the proposal approved, then oil prices are likely to push towards $120.

EIA data is due later today and comes after API data showed a 2.4 million barrel draw.

WTI crude trades +1.04% at $111.08

Brent trades +1.3% at $111.74

 

Looking ahead

15:30 EIA crude oil inventories

21:00 Fed Harker speaks

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    • Open an account in the UK
    • Open an account in Australia
    • Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Stocks US stocks Dax Nasdaq

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
By:
James Stanley
February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Bounces After Massive Gap-Down on DeepSeek AI Fears
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 27, 2025 04:19 PM
        stocks_04
        Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Forecast for the Week Ahead: FOMC, Core PCE
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 26, 2025 08:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.