US open: Stocks fall on weaker retail sales, mixed banks earnings

Stocks fall after US retail sales miss and banks kick off earnings season.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 14, 2022 3:24 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst


US futures

Dow futures -0.5% at 28750

S&P futures -1% at 3500

Nasdaq futures -1.7% at 10480

In Europe

FTSE +0.4% at 6726

Dax +0.8% at 12043

Learn more about trading indices

Retail sales miss, banks mixed

US stocks are  falling as investors digest mixed bank’s earnings and  weaker-than-forecast retail sales data.

Retail sales stalled in September at 0%, after rising an upwardly revised 0.4% MoM in August. Expectations had been for sales to rise 0.2%. The stagnation in retail sales suggests that the consumer, which has been remarkedly resilient until now, is starting to be hit by persistently high inflation levels. Seven of 13 categories saw a fall in sales, and petrol station sales also fell owing to cheaper fuel. Consumers are definitely feeling the pint from higher prices and rising interest rates. This is going to get worse before it gets better.

The selloff comes after yesterday’s rally left many traders scratching their head. Such a strong rally after dire inflation data seemed illogical. In light of today’s move yesterday’s rally looks like nothing more than a squeeze ahead of further lows.

Corporate news:

Banks are in focus with Citigroup, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo rising after earnings but Morgan Stanley falls after a stark fall in investment banking activities. 

Citigroup beast forecasts for both the top and bottom line with EPS of $1.63 on revenue of $18.5 billion. Expectations had been for EPS of $1.42 on revenue of $18.3 billion.

Where next for S&P500?

The S&P500 continues to trade in a falling channel, in place since mid-August. The move below 3600 round number and the RSI below 50 keeps seller’s hopeful of further downside. Support can be seen at 3490 the lower band of the falling channel, a break below here opens the door to 3390 the February 2020 high. On the flip side, a move the 20 sma at 3707, which is also the upper band of the falling channel, opens the door to 3800, the October high. A move over here creates a higher high and exposes the 50 sma at 3936.

spx1410ci2

FX markets – USD rises, GBP drops

The USD is rising following US retail sales and following losses in the previous session. The USD fell versus major peers despite the hotter-than-expected inflation report.

EUR/USD is falling on USD strength and as German recession risks weigh. ECB’s Lagarde said that the central bank is expecting to raise rates over the next several meetings.

GBPUSD is tanking lower as political instability knocks confidence and as doubts emerge over whether the expected U-turn will go far enough. With an announcement due later today, the market is front guessing that corporation tax will be backtracked. Whilst this is a step in the right direction, it may not be sufficient to stem the sell-off in the gilts market, especially without the BoE’s support. The sacking of the Chancellor and the likelihood of a humiliating U-turn for Truss also raises questions about her ability to hold onto power; more political instability is the last thing the pound needs right now.

GBP/USD  -1.5% at 1.1210

EUR/USD  -0.4% at 0.9660

Oil steadies after three days of losses

Oil prices are falling lower as recession fears continue to rise, but supply cuts limit losses. Hotter-than-forecast inflation and rising COVID cases in China are raising the likelihood of a recession, which is hitting the demand outlook.

The IEA and OPEC both cut its oil demand forecast amid warnings of a potential global recession.

WTI crude trades -0.6% at $88.70

Brent trades -0.6% at $94.50

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

N/A

Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.