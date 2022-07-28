US open: Stocks fall on Powell's comments GDP up next

After strong gains in the previous session, stocks are falling in the continued fallout from the Fed rate decision. US GDP data is due next.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 28, 2022 12:11 PM
Congress building
U

US futures

Dow futures +0.50% at 31910

S&P futures +0.93% at 3916

Nasdaq futures +1.5% at 12269

In Europe

FTSE -0.21% at 7360

Dax +0.01% at 13190

Euro Stoxx +0.12% at 3610

Meta disappoints, Apple Amazon to report after the close

US stocks are set to lower as investors continue to digest the latest Federal Reserve interest rate decision and look ahead to the US GDP data.

Yesterday the Fed hiked rates by 75 basis points, which was expected. However, Jerome Powell declined to provide guidance on the size of the next rate hike, given the amount of uncertainty in the economic outlook.

The Fed funds priced in a more dovish outlook following the press conference, with the market expecting a 50 basis point hike in September rather than 75 bps.

There is still plenty of economic data to get through between now and then, with two jobs reports and two inflation reports. So a lot could happen.

Attention now turns to the US GDP reading, which is expected to show that the US economy rebounded in Q2 by 0.4% annually after falling -1.6% in Q1. Two-quarters of contraction would mean that the US economy is already in contraction.

In corporate news:

Meta is falling lower after missing both revenue and earnings forecasts. This marked the first year-on-year revenue decline for the social media company. Meta reported EPS of $2.46 against forecasts of $2.54 on revenue of $28.8 billion on revenue of $28.9 billion.

Apple and Amazon are set to report after the close.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P500 extended its rebound from the 2022 low of 3636. The index has risen above its 50 sma, which, combined with the bullish RSI, suggests that more upside could be on the cards. Buyers will need to rise over 4040, yesterday’s high, in order to look towards 4100 round number and expose the 100 sma at 4120. On the flip side, support can be seen at 3940, the June 27 high, and at 3910 the 50 sma, a break below here could open the door to 3735, the July low.

spx2807ci

FX markets – USD rises, EUR falls

The initial selloff in the USD following the Fed rate decision has stalled, and the USD is rebounding higher.

EURUSD is falling after dismal eurozone consumer confidence, which tumbled by more than expected in July to -27, down from -23.8. The fall in sentiment comes as recession fears rise and amid growing concerns over the energy picture. Attention now turns to German inflation data, which is expected to ease slightly to 8.1% YoY in July, down from 8.2%.

GBP/USD is falling amid rising concerns over the health of the UK economy. The latest survey from RICS showed that the commercial real estate sector is entering or may already be in a downturn. No high-impacting UK data is due to be released, so attention turns to the BoE meeting next week.

GBP/USD  -0.2% at 1.21230

EUR/USD  -0.43% at 1.0150

Oil rises after inventories drop.

Oil prices are rising, extending gains from the previous session, boosting hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve and falling inventories.

Recession fears eased after the market interpreted the tone of the Fed at the latest Federal Reserve meeting as being slightly more dovish.

Oil prices had fallen in recent weeks on bets that aggressive Fed tightening would tip the economy into recession, hurting the demand outlook. With aggressive Fed bets being reined in the demand outlook has improved.

Separately stockpile data showed that inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, more than the 1 million barrels forecast.

WTI crude trades +1.7% at $98.48

Brent trades +1.86% at $103.64

Looking ahead

13:00 German inflation

13:30 USD GDP

13:30 US initial jobless claims

 

 

 

 

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.