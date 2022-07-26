US open: Stocks fall in cautious trade as the Fed meeting begins

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 26, 2022 1:59 PM
20 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

 

 

US futures

Dow futures -0.40% at 31860

S&P futures -0.43% at 3940

Nasdaq futures -0.65% at 12250

In Europe

FTSE +0.61% at 7347

Dax -0.5% at 13122

Euro Stoxx +0.5% at 3585

Learn more about trading indices

Walmart’s warning hits retailers, energy stocks to rise

US stocks are set to start the day lower after Walmart spooked the retail sector with a profit warning amid increasing signs that consumers were reining in their spending as they contend with multi-decade high inflation.

The after-the-bell warning comes as US earnings season ramps up in the busiest week of earnings season. In addition to inflation concerns, USD strength is also likely to be a hot topic, with 40% of S&P500 revenue earned abroad.

The USD rose to a 20-year high earlier this month ahead of the Federal Reserve rate announcement on Thursday. The two-day meeting kicks off today. The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points.

Separately mining and energy firms are expected to outperform as commodities rise after EU counties agreed to cut their gas use on fears of a complete cut-off from Russian gas supplies in the not-so-distant future.

Looking ahead, US consumer confidence is expected to show that consumer confidence fell again in July to 97.2, down from 98.7.

In corporate news:

Walmart falls 9.6% after cutting its full-year profit outlook by 13% as surging inflation sees US consumers changing habits by buying less profitable groceries.

Coca-Cola rises 1.3% pre-market after the drinks giant raised its full-year revenue growth forecast as demand stays strong even as price hikes are passed on to the consumer.

Looking ahead, Microsoft and Alphabet are due to report after the closing bell.

What to expect from Microsoft’s earnings?

What to expect from Alphabet’s earnings?

Where next for the Dow Jones?

After extending its recovery from the 2022 low of 29630, the Dow Jones ran into resistance at 32250, the February 24 low, and is easing lower. The price is supported by the 50 sma, which along with the bullish RSI, keeps investors hopeful of further upside. The price needs to break above 32250 to continue the bullish trend and expose the 100 sma at 32725, and brings 33500, the June high, into play. On the flip side, failure of the 50 t; hold could see the price back towards 31000, the falling trendline resistance.

dow2607ci

FX markets – USD rises, EUR tumbles.

USD is rising firmly on a combination of safe haven demand and hawkish expectations as the US 2-day FOMC meeting kicks off today.

EURUSD is falling steeply on the news that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will operate at just 20% capacity from Wednesday. EU energy ministers have voluntarily agreed to cut gas by 15% from August to March. The move has seen gas prices soar, which will keep inflation in the bloc high and could accelerate the move into a recession.

GBP/USD is falling on risk-off flows and as political uncertainty continues in the UK. The leadership race will continue until 5th September, when a leader will be announced.

GBP/USD  -0.5% at 1.1979

EUR/USD  -0.9% at 1.0130

Oil extends its rise.

Oil prices are rising for the second consecutive day on Tuesday amid increasing fears that Russia’s slowing supply of natural gas to Europe could prompt a switch to crude oil. Yesterday, Russia-owned state-owned Gazprom announced that gas flows through the Nort Stream 1 pipeline would be reduced to just 20% of capacity owing to what they say is a technical issue.

As a result, European countries will struggle to refill natural gas storage ahead of winter. As a result of Russia’s squeeze on gas, higher prices could well result in a switch from gas to oil, supporting oil prices.

Meanwhile, with recession fears rising, the deteriorating demand outlook as recession fears rise could help keep a lid on oil price rises.

The gap between the price of European and US oil benchmarks has widened to levels last seen in June 2019 amid easing gasoline demand in the US, which weighs on US crude prices, and tight supply In Europe supports Brent.

WTI crude trades +1.7% at $98.00

Brent trades +1.6% at $102.34

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

15:00 US consumer confidence

15:00 New Home Sales

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Yesterday 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Yesterday 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Yesterday 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Yesterday 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Yesterday 12:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:26 PM
    banks_02
    FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 01:38 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:15 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:10 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.