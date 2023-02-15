US open: Stocks fall after retail sales surge

Stronger than expected retail sales, combined with January's blowout jobs report and inflation cooling at a slower pace raises fears of more rate hikes for longer, hitting stocks while boosting the USD.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 15, 2023 2:22 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

 

 

 

US futures

Dow futures -0.3% at 33943

S&P futures -0.37% at 4115

Nasdaq futures -0.32% at 12533

In Europe

FTSE +0.06% at 7968

Dax +0.05% at 15450

Learn more about trading indices

Higher rates for longer?

US stocks heading lower after a rebound in US retail sales add to fears that inflation is not cooling as quickly as hoped, ramping up concerns that the Fed may need to raise interest rates for longer.

US retail sales jumped 3% MoM, and January was a strong rebound from December’s -1.1% fall. Analysts had forecast a 1.8% rise.

Stronger-than-expected retail sales, which come after January’s blowout jobs report, are adding to the inflationary environment and fueling bets that the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer in order to tame inflation.

US CPI data yesterday showed that US inflation cooled to 6.4%, down from 6.5%, missing forecasts of 6.3%.

Recent data make it clear that the Fed’s work is not yet done. According to New York Fed president John Williams, a terminal rate between 5% and 5.2% seems very reasonable. Meanwhile Fed president Lori Logan warned over rate hikes for longer than previously expected.

The market is expecting the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in March, and a further 25 basis points are now being priced in for May.

Corporate news

Airbnb rises 8% pre-market after reporting better than expected fourth quarter numbers and above forecast guidance for the current quarter thanks to resilient travel demand

Tesla rises 2.1% pre-market after reports that the EV maker is set to pause some production in China as it upgrades its facilities to make a refreshed version of the model 3 compact sedan.

Barclays ideas appalling temper sent after the UK bank posted disappointing QA profit and after it was hit by litigation charges of £1.6 billion for overselling investment products in the USA

Where next for the S&P500?

After rising to 4200 at the start of February, the price has eased back an is consolidating between 4200 and 4050. The long upper wick on yesterday’s candle combined with the bearish crossover on the MACD are keeping sellers hopeful of further downside. Sellers will look for a break below 4050 for a lower low and to open the door to 4000 the psychological level and the 100 sma. Below here the rising trendline support at 3965 comes into play. Buyers could look for a rise over 4140 the December high and a rise over 4200 is needed to create a higher high.

S&p500 chart

FX markets – USD rises, GBP falls

The USD is rising as investors reposition for a more hawkish Federal Reserve after yesterday’s inflation print showed that the pace that inflation was cooling has slowed.

EUR/USD is falling against the stronger U.S. dollar and as investors digest a weaker-than-expected industrial production in the bloc, eurozone industrial production fell 1.1% MoM, worse than the -0.8% decline forecast. ECB President Christine Lagarde is due to speak later.

GBP/USD is falling towards 12050 after you came inflation data was cooler than expected UK CPI eased to 10.1% YoY in January; this was down from 10.5% in December and below the 10.3% forecast. This is the third consecutive month that inflation has cooled as it moves away from the peak of 11.1% reached in October.

GBP/USD -0.6% at 1.2065

EUR/USD -0.15% at 1.0765

Oil falls for a fourth day

Oil prices are falling for a fourth straight session after US inventories rose by more than expected and on Fed jitters amid fears that higher US interest rates could damp economic growth and the oil demand outlook.

according to the API US crude stockpiles raise by 10.5 million barrels which were once again ahead of forecasts. The EIA data is out later today, but recent figures suggest that U.S. has ample oil supplies, at the same time that demand could struggle.

US inflation data has raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates going higher for longer, holding back growth and hurting the oil demand outlook.

Also adding pressure to crude oil this week was the announcement by the US that it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the nation’s strategic reserves, which are already at their lowest level in around 40 years.

A report from OPEC is going some way to limit losses. The report shows that the group raised its projections for global oil demand growth and cut the non-OPEC supply outlook, which together points to a tighter market this year.

 

 

WTI crude trades -0.8% at $78.85

Brent trades at -1% at $85.06

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

15:30 EIA stockpile data

 

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.