US open: Stocks edge higher after PPI falls again

Stocks are nursing the heavy selloff yesterday. Slightly cooler than expected PPI has helped prevent a follow through selloff, at least for now.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 14, 2022 1:44 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.16% at 31140

S&P futures +0.27% at 3940

Nasdaq futures +0.36% at 12080

In Europe

FTSE -1.4% at 7286

Dax -1.12% at 13051

Euro Stoxx -0.6% at 3560

Learn more about trading indices

PPI rises by 8.7%

US stocks are heading for a mildly higher start to the day after suffering the steepest one-day selloff in two years yesterday, as investors continue to mull over the inflation shock.

All three leading indices closed sharply lower, with the Nasdaq dropping over 5%, the S&P500 4.3%, and the Dow Jones 3.9%.

Investors had been hopeful that data would show clear signs of inflation cooling; CPI was strong than expected, paving the way for more aggressive Fed rate hikes ahead of the FOMC next week. The CME Fed watch shows that the market is now pricing in a 20% chance of a 1% rate hike this month. Although we still see 75 bps as the base case.

Today eyes remain on inflation data with the release of PPI, which showed that factory gate inflation rose 8.7% YoY in August, down from 9.8% in July. This marked the third straight month of falling PPI, a data point which is considered a lead indicator for consumer prices.

The data is brining at least a pinch of optimism after yesterday’s inflation surprise, which is helping stocks tick modestly higher and the USD lower.

Corporate news:

Alphabet will be under the spotlight after Europe’s second top-tier court upheld an EU anti-trust decision against Google. However, the record fine was trimmed to €4.12 billion from €4.34 billion.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P500’s rebound from 3880, the September low, ran into resistance at 4155, yesterday’s high. From here, the bearish engulfing candle, the break below the 20 & 50 sma, and the bearish RSI are keeping sellers hopeful of further downside. Sellers will look to break below 3880 the continue the bearish trend towards 3800, the May 20 low, and 3715, the July 14 low. Buyers will first eye a move over 4000 psychological level ahead of 4040 the 20 & 50 sma.

spx1409ci

FX markets – USD falls, EUR rises

The USD is falling after solid gains yesterday following the hotter-than-expected inflation data. The USD jumped 1.2% yesterday after strong core inflation raised fears that the Fed will aggressively hike rates into the year's end.  

EUR/USD is rising despite weaker than expected industrial production data. Industrial output fell -2.3% MoM after increasing 0.7% in June. In her state of the union speech, Ursula von der Leyen promised to overhaul the energy market.

GBP/USD is rising after an unexpected fall in UK inflation; UK CPI rose 9.9% YoY in August, down from 10.1% in July and short of forecasts of a rise to 10.2%. The data should ease some pressure on the BoE as it fights 40-year high inflation. The data also raises hopes that, with the help of Liz Truss’ energy plan, inflation may have peaked.

GBP/USD  +0.6% at 1.1559

EUR/USD  +0.4% at 1.005

Oil steadies

Oil prices are edging higher after small losses from the previous session. The hotter-than-expected US inflation raised concerns over more aggressive interest rate hikes, which will slow growth. This is hurting the demand outlook for oil.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that oil demand would stall in the final three months of the year as global growth stumbles. Rising interest rates and COVID lockdowns in China paint a rather grim picture for demand.

The IEA slashed its demand forecast this year by 110,000 barrels per day to 2 million bpd, but expects demand to recover next year by leaving forecasts unchanged at 21 million bpd.

The data follows OPEC’s forecasts, which pointed to continued growth in demand in 2022 and 2023 despite the challenging economic backdrop. This appears to be a somewhat optimistic view.

WTI crude trades +0.6% at $87.00

Brent trades +0.7% at $93.20

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

N/A

Related tags: Trade SPX 500 USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:57 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY key levels heading into ISM, employment, FOMC
Today 05:43 AM
NZD/USD, AUD/NZD: New Zealand recession is hammering the jobs market, inflation next
Today 12:21 AM
US dollar ‘bull’ dog unleashed, AUD/USD crushed on eve of Fed: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:08 PM
FOMC Meeting Preview: Will the Fed Put Rate Hikes on the Table?
Yesterday 05:21 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls & is on track to decline across April
Yesterday 01:24 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade articles

Oil extraction
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 25, 2024 09:17 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 26, 2024 09:38 AM
      germany_01
      DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 25, 2024 09:33 AM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, RBA mins in focus, Nasdaq tracks Thanksgiving seasonality: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 20, 2023 10:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.