US open: Stocks fall despite NFP beat

Stock look set to extend yesterday's steep selloff despite NFP headline number beating forecasts.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 6, 2022 1:59 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.5 % at 33211

S&P futures -0.7% at 4187

Nasdaq futures -0.96% at 13112

In Europe

FTSE +1.2% at 7536

Dax +1.5% at 14034

Euro Stoxx +1.64% at 3750

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks edge lower despite a strong jobs market

US stocks are set to open roughly flat after a steep selloff in the previous session and better than expected non-farm payroll data.

Stocks dropped sharply yesterday with the Nasdaq plunging 5%, paring the 3% gains from the previous session, and more. Fears over rising inflation, and a hawkish Fed, curbing growth dragged stocks southwards yesterday. Those fears continue to hit sentiment today, despite the upbeat headline jobs number.

Data showed that 428k jobs were added in the US in April, well above the 390k forecast and in line with March’s revised print. Unemployment remained steady at 3.6%.  Strong jobs growth shows that surging inflation and rising interest rates still haven’t had any impact on the labor market. But it is still early days. The Fed tightening monetary policy will turn into a headwind for the jobs market.

The market has shrugged off a slowdown in average wages. Average hourly wages fell 0.3% MoM after rising 0.5% in March. However, with 11.5 million job vacancies, around 1.5 for every person unemployed, pressure on wages is likely to stay.

Looking ahead, there is no more high-impacting data due for release. Attention will shift to the Fed’s Williams, who is expected to speak shortly.

In corporate news:

Under Armour plunges 16% pre-market after unexpectedly posting a loss in quarterly earnings and forecasts a lower full-year profit as it struggles with supply chain difficulties and a hit from more lockdown restrictions in China.

More news on the stocks to watch

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones trades below its multi-month falling trendline and its 50 & 100 sma. Failure to break above the 50 sm, combined with a fall below 33150 support and a bearish RSI, keeps sellers hopeful of further downside. A break below 32550 rising trendlines could open the door to 32280, the 2022 low, and continue the bearish trend. Buyers will look for a move over 33150 to make another attempt on 34000 the 50 sma to create a higher high.

dow chart

FX markets USD steadies, GBP extends the decline

USD pauses for breath after a 1% surge in the previous session. US Dollar index rallied to a 20-year high in early trade before edging lower.

GBP/USD fell 2% yesterday and is falling again today after the BoE raised interest rates yesterday and warned of double-digit inflation and a contraction in 2023. Stagflation and recession fears continue to drive the pair lower, which is unsurprising given that the BoE gave the gloomiest outlook of any major central bank this year.

EUR/USD is rebounding after steep losses yesterday and despite German industrial production falling by much more than expected -3.90%. Momentum appears to be building at the ECB for a rate hike in July, which is helping to support the pair.

GBP/USD -0.13% at 1.2340

EUR/USD +0.3% at 1.0570

Oil extends gains on EU embargo, OPEC+ in focus.

Oil trades higher for a third straight day and is set for a second straight week of gains as supply fears continue to hound the market amid the looming EU sanctions on Russian oil. These concerns are overshadowing worries over slowing global growth.

The EU still needs to convince Hungary and Slovakia before a final vote. The proposed deal to phase out Russian oil will almost certainly need to be tweaked to get the reluctant states onboard.

The prospect of an EU ban comes as OPEC+ refuses to be drawn into the mix. The oil cartel hasn’t deviated from their previous agreement to raise output only very slightly in the coming month. Even then, the actual increase is even more minor, given the group’s continual failure to reach output targets.

Meanwhile, concerns over the health of the global economy are capping gains. COVID lockdown continues in China, and the BoE warned of recession.

WTI crude trades +1.7% at $109.35

Brent trades +1.4% at $113.40

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

N/A

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade


 


 

Related tags: Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.