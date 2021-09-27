US open Futures trade mixed treasury yields oil rise

US stocks are pointing to a mixed start. Cyclicals and oil stocks are in favour as treasury yields rise and oil trades at a three year high.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 27, 2021 10:02 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.04% at 34825

S&P futures -0.26% at 4444

Nasdaq futures -0.86% at 15197

In Europe

FTSE -0.03% at 7050

Dax +0.3% at 15570

Euro Stoxx +0.15% at 4165

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks are set to open mixed with Fed speakers in focus this week.

US stocks are set for a mixed open on Monday, as futures pared earlier gains and investors questioned whether global growth can survive a slowdown in Chinese growth, an energy crunch and the Fed tapering support.

US treasury yields have jumped to a three month high ahead of Fed speeches and expectations that the Fed will look to rein in bond purchases before the end of the year. As a result, investors are rotating into cyclicals at the expense of the high growth tech stocks, keeping the Dow Jones in the red which the tech heavy Nasdaq slumps on the prospect of tighter policy from the Fed. Industrials such as Caterpillar and 3M tend to benefit from an economic rebound are on the rise,

US durable goods orders came in better than forecast, rebound by 1.8% MoM in August, up from -0.1% in July. The upbeat data supports the view that the US economy is recovering well and ready for bond purchases to be tapered.

Energy stocks are also firmly in demand as oil trades at a 3 year high.

Where next for the S&P

The S&P broke out of the rising channel within which it had been trading since mid-May. The price found support on the 100 sma and pushed higher retaking the 50 sma. The RSI is neutral. However, the shooting star candle suggests that reversal could be on the cards. Immediate support is being tested at 50 sma 4450. A break below here could see 4400 horizontal support tested before exposing the 100 sma at 4350. Any move higher would need to retake 4494 last week’s high to target 4550.

FX – USD rebounds, EUR slips post election

The US Dollar is trading higher despite the upbeat mood in the market. The greenback is tracing treasury yields higher after last week’s FOMC.

EUR/USD – The Euro is struggling to rise after the German elections. The SPD centre left party narrowly won the elections. However, coalition talks are starting and could go on for some time.  The prospect of lengthy coalition negotiations is weighing on demand for the Euro. A speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde is eyed later today.

GBP/USD  +0.2% at 1.3704

EUR/USD  -0.15% at 1.1706


Brent trades at 3 year highs

Oil prices are rising for a fifth consecutive session and trading at fresh three year highs amid supply tightness and draws on inventories. US inventories are at the lowest level for over two years.

Surging gas prices are also driving oil prices higher as oil becomes a comparably cheaper alternative for power generation.

OPEC members are also struggling to raise output owing to under investment or maintenance delays from the pandemic.

Goldman Sachs has upwardly revised its oil outlook to $90 per barrel.

WTI crude trades +1.05% at $74.79

Brent trades +1.05% at $78.28

Learn more about trading oil here.

 


Looking ahead

N/A


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Forex Indices Nasdaq Oil SPX 500 Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD set to break 4-month losing streak ahead of ECB: The Week Ahead
Today 03:32 AM
Gold, silver, copper: Tracking the damage from the late May metals rout
Yesterday 11:40 PM
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 futures diverge from Wall Street: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:18 PM
S&P 500 outlook starting to turn a little bearish
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Forex Seasonality – June 2024: Potential for EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Drop
Yesterday 02:11 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as rate jitters remain
Yesterday 01:51 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Outlook: Demand Potential vs OPEC Supply Policies
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 28, 2024 02:19 PM
    Quarry and various stones
    Crude oil, copper bounce as commodity rally resumes before US inflation report
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 27, 2024 11:38 PM
      Oil extraction
      Crude Oil, Nat Gas Analysis: Oil Inventories Increase and NGAS Next in Sight
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      May 23, 2024 07:59 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        WTI crude slides to range lows, nears sweet spot for longer-term bulls
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 23, 2024 05:42 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.