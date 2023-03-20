﻿

US Open: Futures steady after central bank support

Futures reverse earlier losses and point to a flat open as investors weigh up central bank support and UBS buying Credit Suisse. Regional US banks are remain in focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 20, 2023 12:47 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 


 

US futures

Dow futures 0.06% at 31870

S&P futures +0.6% at 3934

Nasdaq futures +0.1% at 12518

In Europe

FTSE +0.46% at 7363

Dax +0.5% at 14850

Learn more about trading indices

Banking sector tensions remain

US futures are showing modest gains, after erasing an earlier decline, as investors continue to digest the latest developments in global banking stocks, including liquidity support by major central banks and consolidation in the banking sector.

Major central banks across the globe led by the Fed announced an emergency liquidity operation through standing US dollar swap line arrangements, which is designed to ease the strain on the global banking system.

Investors are also digesting the news that UBS bought Credit Suisse for CHF 3 billion. However, the buyout, well below the market price, resulted in $17 billion being lost by Credit Suisse junior bondholders raising concerns across the sector.

US regional banks are still under pressure as they rush to shore up their deposits following the collapse of SVB bank earlier this month.

The focus on the banking sector comes as investors also look ahead to the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday, where the Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, but this is by no means a done deal.

Corporate news

First Republic Bank is falling sharply lower pre-market after another rating agency downgrade. The S&P500 downgraded its rating on the bank and reports that it is looking to raise capital despite deposits injection last week.

NVIDIA is in focus as the three-day developer conference is set to kick off and could build enthusiasm and show off its latest advancements in generative AI, cloud computing and more.

Where next for the S&P 500?

The S&P rebounded from 3808 in March low, pushing back over the year-old falling trend line and the 200 sma. However, the price failed at the resistance of the 100 sma at 3957 and rebounded lower. Today the price found support on that same year-long falling trendline resistance turned support at 3865. The RSI remains below 50, which in addition to the fall below the 200 sma keeps sellers hopeful of further downside. A break below 3865 is needed to extend the selloff to 3808. Meanwhile, buyers have more work on their hands, with a rise above the 200 sma at 3930 needed to bring the 100 sma at 3963 into focus. A rise above here creates a higher high and exposes the 50 sma at 4016.

spx chart

FX markets – USD falls, EUR, GBP rise

The USD is falling as investors continue to digest the latest developments surrounding the global banking crisis and as they look ahead the fed rate decision on Wednesday. The stress in the financial sector has raised the prospect of the Fed cutting rates by the end of the year.

EUR/USD is rising, capitalising on renewed weakness in the US dollar amid persistent fears over the global banking crisis, which is weighing heavily on treasury yields. man PPI cooled by less than expected in February at 15.8% YoY, down from 17.6% in January, but above forecasts of 14.5%. ECB’s Lagarde is due to speak today and investors will be looking closely for any clues over the future path for interest rates after the central bank hiked rates by 50 basis points last week.

GBP/USD is rising as the USD continues to struggle and as investors look ahead to the release of UK inflation data tomorrow and the Bank of England rate decision on Thursday.

EUR/USD +0.39% at 1.0701

GBP/USD +0.32% at 1.2221

Oil tumbles further

Oil fell over 10% last week and is trending lower again at the start of the new week, hitting its lowest level since 2021 on banking fears. Investors continue to fret that the unfolding banking crisis could result in a recession, hurting the oil demand outlook.

The slide in oil comes even as central banks such as the Fed and the ECB pledged to enhance liquidity and support other banks, in a move which has so far failed to restore confidence in a fragile market.

The sell-off also comes as investors look ahead to the Fed rate decision on Wednesday, where US central bank is expected to raise interest rates by a further 25%.

Volatility in the oil market is likely to continue across the week.

.

 

WTI crude trades +0.6% at $66.50

Brent trades at +0.6% at $72.80

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

N/A

 


 

Related tags: Trade USD Oil SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Overbought metal could be hit by profit-taking as silver breaks out
Today 02:00 AM
EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
Yesterday 01:34 PM
S&P 500 rally threatened as geopolitics enters the ring: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:26 AM
USD/JPY, Gold outlook: The payrolls figure in the NFP report is not as important as you think
Yesterday 01:15 AM
US dollar hints at NFP rebound, ASX 200 to track Wall Street lower?
April 4, 2024 10:28 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade articles

Oil extraction
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 25, 2024 09:17 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 26, 2024 09:38 AM
      germany_01
      DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 25, 2024 09:33 AM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, RBA mins in focus, Nasdaq tracks Thanksgiving seasonality: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 20, 2023 10:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.