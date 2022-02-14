US open: Futures rise off lows on hopes of Russia diplomacy

Futures rise off the overnight lows amid hopes that Russia will continue talks with US, NATO.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 14, 2022 2:09 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.09% at 34670

S&P futures -0.1% at 4411

Nasdaq futures -0.2% at 14748

In Europe

FTSE -1.5% at 7550

Dax -2% at 15095

Euro Stoxx -2.5% at 4057

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks tumble as more hawkish Fed expected

US futures are pointing to a lower start on Monday although futures have recovered from their lows after Putin indicates that talks with NATO & the US will continue.

Concerns have been growing that Russia could invade Ukraine any day. Russia has 130,000 troops along the Ukraine border, but still insists that it is not planning to invade. Meanwhile US intelligence points to an invasion as soon as this week. Many countries have told their nationals to leave. However, optimism that Putin could still be willing to take a diplomatic route is helping risk sentiment recover heading towards the open.

Traders will continue to monitor the situation closely. Wars are bad news for financial markets and risk assets. The markets hate uncertainty, so the stabilizing of the situation is bringing some relief. However given that Russia is a major oil & grain supplier and is a key producer of palladium, used in catalytic converters fears of price rises are very real.

Global finance ministers have warned Russia that there will be severe sections should they invade. However, its worth keeping in mind that Europe is heavily dependent on Russia for energy supply, so sanctions could be met with Russia restricting energy supply to Europe which could not only slow growth but also send energy prices surging higher.

Looking ahead Fed speaker James Bullard is due to speak. The last time the markets heard from the St Louis Federal Reserve President, just after the inflation data, he sounded very hawkish. Further hawkish commentary could unnerve investors.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones failed rebounded lower from resistance at 35850, falling below its 100 and 50 sma, which combined with the receding bullish bias on the RSI and the break below support at 34800 are keeping sellers hope full of further downside. Seller would need to take out 34345 today’s low in order to open the door to 33750 the January 28 low. However the hammer candlestick that appears to be forming suggests that there were plenty of buyers willing to drive the price higher from today’s lows. If confirmed, the price could look towards 2540 the 100 sma to negate the downward trend. Buyers will look for a move over 35850 for buyers to gain momentum.

Dow Jones chart Dow Jones chart

FX markets USD rallies, EUR/JPY drops

The USD is rising adding to gains from last week. The buck rallied hard last week after inflation rose to 7.5% and as expectations grew of a more hawkish bet. The market expects a 0.5% rate hike in March and up to 6 hikes across the year. Safe haven flows are also lifting the USD amid rising Russia – Ukraine tensions

EUR/JPY is falling sharply as the Japanese yen is being supported by safe haven flows and the euro is falling on fears that Russia could restrict energy supply to Europe.

GBP/USD  -0.45% at 1.3509

EUR/USD  -0.35% at 1.1416

Oil eases but remains around 7 year high

Oil prices are on the rise after paring yesterday’s losses but are still on track for the first weekly loss after 7 weeks of gains.

Oil prices are edging lower after booking strong gains on Friday. Oil jumped 3.5% on reports from the US that Russia could invade Ukraine imminently. Not only is Ukraine a key transit hub, but there are also growing concerns that US/EU will put sanctions on Russian oil, when supply in the market is already tight.

Oil prices rose to a new 7 year high but have since eased back on news that Ukraine has requested to speak with Russia. Diplomatic routes are still open. That said, any invasion could quickly see oil rise to $100 per barrel.

WTI crude trades -0.3% at $92.81

Brent trades -0.5% at $93.07

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

N/A


 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.