US open: Futures lower ahead of services PMI, Fed speakers

US stocks are heading for a mildly weaker start as more sanctions are considered for Russia. ISM services PMI & Fed speakers are due later.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 5, 2022 1:38 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.25 % at 34845

S&P futures -0.23% at 4575

Nasdaq futures -0.64% at 15120

In Europe

FTSE -0.23% at 7553

Dax -0.69% at 14430

Euro Stoxx -0.84% at 3928

Learn more about trading indices

More Russian sanctions

US stocks are pointing to a mildly lower start on the open after booking gains in the previous session and as the West considers imposing more sanctions on Russia.

The US has taken moves to prevent Russia from paying bondholders more than $600 million from reserves held at US banks. Russian reserves held in US institutions were frozen in a move that should force their hand to dip into foreign reserves.

Meanwhile, the EU is considering sanctions on Russian coal, although the bloc remains split over whether to apply sanctions on oil and gas.

Looking ahead US ISM services data is expected to show a strong expansion in the sector in March, with the PMI rising to 58, up from 56.5.

There are also plenty of Fed officials due to speak later, who could shed more light on the pace at which the Fed intends to hike interest rates this year.

Fed speakers come ahead of the release of the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting tomorrow.

In corporate news:

Yesterday, Twitter jumped 28% on the news that Ellon Musk had acquired a 9.2% stake in the social media platform.  Today the stocks is expected to remain in focus after Musk posted a poll asking Twitter users whether they wanted an edit button.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq has extended its rally from the mid-March low of 12950, re-capturing the 20 and 50 sma before running into resistance at 15265. The price is consolidating between 14725 and 15265. The 20 sma has crossed above the 50 sma in a bullish signal, the RSI also suggests that there is more upside to be had. Buyers will look for a break over 15265 to bring 15660 the January 17 high into play and 16000 the 2022 high. Meanwhile, a break below support at 14725 the April low, would create a lower low and expose the 20 sma at 14370.

nasdaq chart

FX markets USD steadies, GBP rises

USD is holding steady after gains in the previous session. Investors are sitting tight ahead of several Fed speakers later today and the minutes to the March FOMC which are due to be released tomorrow.

The euro trades just a few points lower as more sanctions are expected on Russia. On the data front the eurozone received a boost from re-opening in March as the composite PMI dipped to 54.9 in March, down from 55.5 in February, but above the preliminary reading of 54.5.

GBP/USD is rising after UK services enjoyed stronger than expected growth last month, despite surging prices, as the economy reopened after COVID restrictions. The services PMI rose to 62.6 in March up from 60.5 in February.

GBP/USD +0.15% at 1.3130

EUR/USD -0.05% at 1.0966

Oil edges higher after 5% gains yesterday

After rising 5% yesterday oil prices are edging modestly higher again today on the prospect of further sanctions against Moscow, in response to the alleged war crimes being committed in Ukraine.

The oil and gas sector will provide the clearest hit to the Russian economy but Europe’s dependence is a problem. The markets are nervous over the supply outlook.

Talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal have also stalled for now meaning that sanctions on Iranian oil are unlikely to be lifted anytime soon. Any signs that talks are on the move again could help ease supply fears.

WTI crude trades +0.6% at $103.20

Brent trades +0.7% at $107.73

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

14:45 Composite PMI

15:00 Fed Brainard speaks

15:00 ISM services PMI

How to trade with City Index

 

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Nasdaq Forex USD Commodities Oil

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones forecast: Bulls eye DJIA 40K as tech takes a breather
Today 04:00 PM
Gold and Silver Forecast: Extreme Scenarios in Sight
Today 01:23 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Friday's inflation data
Today 01:15 PM
EUR/USD forecast in sharp focus as French election nears
Today 12:29 PM
DAX ,USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:07 AM
EUR/USD, NZD/USD: Abundant fuel to spark a squeeze
Today 05:37 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: Bulls eye DJIA 40K as tech takes a breather
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:00 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD forecast in sharp focus as French election nears
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:29 PM
      Day trader looking at trading screens
      EUR/USD, NZD/USD: Abundant fuel to spark a squeeze
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 05:37 AM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        GBP/USD: Cable dangles above support as bears seek downside break
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 02:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.