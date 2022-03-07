﻿

US open: Futures fall as jump in oil stokes stagflation fears

US stocks point to a weaker start after oil prices rise over $120, fuelling stagflation fears.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 7, 2022 1:45 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.5% at 33470

S&P futures -0.4% at 4310

Nasdaq futures -0.45% at 13774

In Europe

FTSE -0.5% at 6959

Dax -1% at 12973

Euro Stoxx -0.5% at 3545

Learn more about trading indices

Futures under pressure but off session lows

US futures are pointing to a weaker start as oil prices soar, prompting stagflation fears. Two weeks after the Russian invasion into Ukraine started and the volatility in the market shows no signs of letting up.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the US and Western allies were discussing banning Russian oil and oil product imports, sending oil prices to 14-year highs.

Inflation in the US is already at 7.5% in January, and in February, CPI is due to be 7.9%.  Higher oil prices will only send this figure higher, with the move fueling stagflation fears.

US jobs data revealed that the US jobs market is in good health. The Fed is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points, a move that was pretty much confirmed by Fed Chair Powell last week. The Fed also said it was willing to move faster to hike rates if necessary.

However, following a warning over the weekend from the IMF that the Russian war and sanctions will severely impact global growth, the Fed may even find that it too has challenging decisions to take between growth versus inflation.

Where next for the S&P 500?

The S&P 500 has traded in a downwards trend since the start of January, forming a series of lower highs and lower lows running into resistance at 4110. The index then extended its recovery from 4110 the late February low to 4420 before easing lower to support at 4250. While the overall trend remains bearish, the RSI is attempting to move above 50 as the price attack the 50 SMA around 4310. A move above here and the 100 SMAat 4350 could see the price head back towards 4420. A move above here is needed for bulls to gain momentum. On the downside, a fall below 4250 would open the door to 4200 round number and 4110 the February low.

S&P 500 chart

FX markets USD rallies, AUD rises, EUR falls.

USD is extending gains from last week on safe-haven flows. The US dollar index rose above 0.99 for the first time since May 2020. Although the price has since eased lower

AUD/USD the Australian dollar continues to outperform its peers as it heads towards 0.74  as metal prices and commodity prices surge higher. Gold hits $2000.

EURUSD continues to fall but has risen sharply from session lows of 1.08 after failing to find acceptance at that lower level. More robust than expected German retail sales and German factory orders were ignored by investors who are solely focused on Russia Ukraine developments.

GBP/USD  -0.26% at 1.3205

EUR/USD  -0.1% at 1.0921

 

Oil hits 14 year high

Oil prices have jumped higher on the open at the start of the new week, hitting levels last seen in 2008 as Western powers discuss whether to impose sanctions on Russian oil, banning oil imports.

Brent rallied to a high of $130 and WTI crude to $128 on fears of a supply shock. The market is already facing tight supply. A further 5 million barrels per day to be absent from the need for an extended period would create additional challenges for an already very tight market. Russia is a major oil supplier for both Europe and Asia.

Oil prices jumped 20% last week in their biggest weekly rise since mid-2020. According to analysts at JP Morgan, oil prices could continue to rise to $185 per barrel.

WTI crude trades +4.4% at $120.04

Brent trades +4.95% at $123.30

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

N/A

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: USD Trade Ideas Oil Commodity SPX 500 Indices

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX steady with Middle East tensions & Netflix in focus
Today 01:23 PM
US dollar analysis: EUR/USD and USD/JPY remain in sharp focus - Forex Friday
Today 12:00 PM
USD/JPY 155 in focus around US inflation, BOJ meeting: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM
Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high
Today 03:35 AM
US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:27 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
Yesterday 04:46 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX steady with Middle East tensions & Netflix in focus
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:23 PM
    Research
    US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:27 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks rebound, Netflix earnings in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 01:06 PM
        interest_rates_02
        US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 06:20 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.