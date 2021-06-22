US open Futures edge higher ahead of Fed Powells testimony

After strong gains in the previous session, Wall Street is heading for a quietly positive start with most preferring to stay on the sidelines ahead of Fed Powell's testimony before Congress.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 22, 2021 9:46 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.05% at 33900

S&P futures +0.11% at 4228

Nasdaq futures +0.18% at 14162

In Europe

FTSE +0.3% at 7087

Dax +0.2% at 15620

Euro Stoxx +0.1% at 4114

Learn more about trading indices

All eyes to Fed Powell

After solid gains in the previous session, US stocks are pointing to a mildly stronger start as investors weigh up the prospects of further economic growth against inflation concerns. Whilst the Dow gained an impressive 1.8% in the previous session trading ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony before Congress today is likely to be subdued.

In pre-released remarks, Powell once again reassured those inflationary pressures will be transitory whilst also expressing optimism surrounding the outlook for the economy.  These comments sound familiar but they come against a backdrop of a surprise hawkish shift in the Fed seen last week.

The Fed now expects 2 interest rate hikes before the end of 2023.

Equities

Gamestop trades +8.4% pre-market after raising $1.1 billion in an offering of 5 million shares as  the troubled video game retailer cashes in on the surge in its stock price this year.

Torchlight Energy trades 4.1% higher pre-market, adding to 50% gains yesterday as it becomes the latest stock to catch the attention of retail investors.


Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq trades above its 50 & 100 sma on the 4 hour chart. It also trades above its month old ascending trendline in a bullish trend. After slipping briefly below the 50 sma in the previous session, the fact that the Nasdaq has broken back above resistance at 14077 adds to the suggestion that there could be more upside to come. A break above 14209 would bring fresh all time highs. Its worth noting the RSI bearish divergence could suggest that the move higher is running out of steam. 14077 offers support now and a move below 14000 could negate the near term uptrend.


FX – USD rises, GBP eases despite better than forecast gov borrowing data

The US Dollar is one the rise, clawing back some of yesterday’s losses. US Dollar price movement has been volatile since the Fed’s hawkish surprise last week when it suggested that there could be two interest rate rises in 2023. All eyes are now on Fed Powell for further clues as to how transitory the spike in inflation might be.

GBP/USD is paring gains from the previous session. Sterling trades under pressure despite the public sector finances improving. Public sector net borrowing came in at £24.3 billion in May, down from £31.7 billion in April and better than the £26.1 billion forecast. The reopening of the economy means that tax receipts have picked up, furlough number have declined and government spending on supporting the economy slowed slightly. Whilst this is an improvement it is still the second highest level of net borrowing in May since record began.

GBP/USD  -0.3% at 1.3893

EUR/USD  -0.2% at 1.1897


Oil eases lower on USD strength

Oil prices are edging lower on Tuesday after booking solid 2% gains in the previous session. Oil rallied following comments from the newly elected Iranian President which suggested that he could put the brakes on the US – Iranian nuclear talks. As a result, the prospect of the US lifting sanctions on Iranian oil and it flooding back to the market faded.

A strong demand outlook continues to under pin the price of oil as economies reopening and travel picks up. However US Dollar strength is just taking the edge off demand for the black gold.

API inventory data will be in focus later after big draws on stocks piles were recorded last week.

US crude trades -0.7% at $72.56

Brent trades -0.6% at $73.73

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

15:00 US Existing Home Sales

15:00 Eurozone Consumer Confidence


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA Forex Forex Indices Nasdaq SPX 500 USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.