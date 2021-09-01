US open Futures charge higher ADP payrolls miss

US futures advance and the US Dollar falls after weaker than expected ADP payroll data cools bets of the Fed reining in monetary policy.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 1, 2021 9:38 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.17% at 35434

S&P futures +0.35% at 4537

Nasdaq futures +0.31% at 15634

In Europe

FTSE +0.63% at 7151

Dax +0.31% at 15855

Euro Stoxx +0.90% at 4292

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks set for fresh record highs

US stocks are set to open on the front adding to strong gains across August. Optimism surrounding supportive central banks continues to overshadow any concerns over rising covid cases.

The S&P 500 has been notably buoyant since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adopted a less dovish than expected stance at the Jackson Hole Symposium, rallying over 1.2% across two sessions. Yesterday we saw the bulls pause for breath with the S&P 500 ENDING -0.1% lower; losses which will be quickly recouped on today’s open.

Still as we enter the new month of September at all-time highs it is worth keeping in mind that historically September is a poor month for gains.

 Datawise ADP private payrolls miss forecasts in August increasing by just 374k against 613k forecast. This was also roughly in line with last month’s 330k. The weaker data supports the view of a more accommodative Fed for longer reflected in rising stocks and a falling greenback.

The data comes ahead of Friday’s non farm payroll and doesn’t bode well for Friday’s NFP which is expected to show 750,000 jobs added in August down from 943k.


Where next for S&P share price?

The S&P500 trades within its ascending channel dating back to mid-May. The index is trading at fresh record highs at the top end of the channel. The bullish MACD is supportive of further gains. A break above and close over 4545 the all-time high and the upper band of the ascending channel could see the price find fresh legs for further upside. A move below 4380 the lower band of the channel and the 50 sma could see sellers gain traction.


FX – EUR shrugs off weak data

The US Dollar is trading around 3 week lows a after disappointing consumer confidence data and ADP payroll data today. Bets are cooling of a sooner move by the Fed.

EURUSD has shrugged off disappointing data. German retail sales came in lower than expected at -5.1% decline MoM in July, following a 4.2% jump in June. The data could suggest that the consumer driven recovery could lose steam in the third quarter after a strong first half to the year. German and Eurozone manufacturing PMIs were also downgraded.

GBP/USD  +0.05% at 1.3758

EUR/USD  +0.06% at 1.1817


Oil edges higher ahead of OPEC+ announcement

Oil is edging higher paring losses from the previous session. Oil is back on the from foot as investors await an announcement from the OPEC+ meeting. The OPEC+ group are broadly expected to stick to last month’s agreement of increasing output by 400,000 barrels per day from August to December.

However, in light of rising covid cases globally and tighter mobility restrictions there is a risk that this could be pushed back or delayed. That said, API inventory data revealed a draw in stockpiles of 4 million barrels, suggesting that the deficit in oil supply remains.

EIA stockpile data is due shortly.

US crude trades +0.39% at $68.59

Brent trades +0.37% at $71.77

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

15:00 US ISM Manufacturing PMI

15:30 EIA Crude Oil Stock Change

20:30 US Total Vehicle Sales


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Forex Indices Nasdaq SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.