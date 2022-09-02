﻿

US NFP close to expectations. Will it make a difference to the Fed?

There doesn’t appear to be anything that would sway the Fed’s rate decision for either a 50bps increase or a 75bps increase at the next meeting.

September 2, 2022 4:13 PM
Jobs

US Non-Farm Payroll for August showed a gain of +315,000 jobs vs an estimate of +300,000 and a slightly revised July print to 526,000 (528,000 previously).  In addition, Average Hourly Earnings moved lower to +0.3% MoM vs 0.4% MoM expected and 0.5% MoM in July.  But the most important piece of data from today’s release may be the Unemployment Rate, which rose to 3.7% in August vs 3.5% in July.  However, part of this increase may be due to the increase in Labor Participation to 62.4% vs 62.1% prior.

What are Non-Farm Payrolls?

Despite the mixed employment data, the Fed is unlikely to be swayed by anything in today’s report.  The headline print is still in strong positive territory.  In addition, the Fed said that it is willing to sacrifice some of the Unemployment Rate in order to bring down inflation.  And although the increase in the Participation Rate may have added to the rise in the Unemployment Rate, the rise in interest rates by the Fed may finally be making its way to the jobs markets. Some private companies, such as Meta, are beginning to reduce their workforce as other expenses increase.  Although one economic data point doesn’t make a trend, could this be the beginning of a string of higher Unemployment Rates? 

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

USD/JPY has been moving aggressively higher since breaking above horizontal resistance on March 11th near 116.35. After it became apparent that inflation was rising and the Fed would have to raise interest rates aggressively, the pair continued higher through the spring and summer.  Twice, USD/JPY moved to new trend highs and corrected in a descending wedge formation. As price approached the apex of the wedges, it broke out and continued to move higher, retracing 100% of the wedges.  Yesterday, USD/JPY reached its highest level since August 1998 at 140.23.  Today, the pair eclipsed that print, making a new high of 140.80.  However, the US Dollar began moving lower after the NFP print as profit taking ensued. If today’s print closes near unchanged (140.20) USD/JPY will have formed a shooting star, an indication of a possible correction ahead.

20220902 usdjpy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/JPY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, it is difficult to look for resistance when price continues to make new highs.  The first level is today’s high at 140.80.  Above there, resistance is at the 127.2% and the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement levels from the highs of July 14th to the low of August 2nd, at 141.83 and 144.93, respectively.  If today’s highs hold and USD/JPY corrects, the first support level is the July 14th high at 139.39.  Below there, USD/JPY can fall to horizontal support at 137.65, then the spike lows from August 23rd at 135.81.

20220902 usdjpy 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Today’s Non-Farm Payroll print was near expectations.  However, the Unemployment Rate was higher than expected, most likely due to the higher Labor Participate Rate.  There doesn’t appear to be anything that would sway the Fed’s rate decision for either a 50bps increase or a 75bps increase at the next meeting.  Perhaps USD/JPY is just correcting today as markets wait for the CPI print on September 13th.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex NFP USD JPY

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:55 AM
EUR/USD, DAX may be down – but they’re not fully out
Today 04:47 AM
WTI crude oil forecast: Price action unconvincing despite strong tailwinds, fat tail risks
Today 03:02 AM
NZD/USD pops as RBNZ rate cuts bets delivered sticky reality check
Yesterday 11:23 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 dragged lower during risk-off trade: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q1 2024 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

united_kingdom_05
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:55 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, DAX may be down – but they’re not fully out
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:47 AM
      Energy
      WTI crude oil forecast: Price action unconvincing despite strong tailwinds, fat tail risks
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 03:02 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        NZD/USD pops as RBNZ rate cuts bets delivered sticky reality check
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 11:23 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.