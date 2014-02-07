us jobs unweathered so is fed tapering 42992014

The 48K rise in construction jobs coupled with absence of major revisions reduces the “weather factor” from the report, which lends credence that the recovery […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 7, 2014 11:17 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The 48K rise in construction jobs coupled with absence of major revisions reduces the “weather factor” from the report, which lends credence that the recovery in US is on track for drawing further normalisation of stimulus from the Federal Reserve. US non-farm payrolls added a weaker than expected 113K in net jobs in January, well below the 180K consensus, while the unemployment further declined, reaching 6.6%, the lowest since October 2008.

The assumption that the 1.3 million claimants who lost their jobless had stopped looking for work — which would have pushed them out of the labour force and weighed on the unemployment rate—maybe countered by a rise in the employment participation rate to 63% from 62.8%.

Tapering unweathered

Net-net, the jobs figures are considered sufficiently positive for the US economy, but are at risk of re-activating the paradigm of “good news are bad for the market” if they embolden Fed Chairwoman Yellen to make a hawkish testimony at her appearance to Congress next week, making the case for further tapering in monthly asset purchases and potentially jeopardising a fragile US recovery at a time when China, the world’s 2nd largest economy revealed continued signs of weakness in manufacturing and services.

Yields post first weekly gain of the year

Since markets will see an additional jobs report before the March FOMC, the data-watch function of the markets is maintaining support in the 10-year yield around the 2.65%.
The fall in unemployment to 5 ½ year lows and the steady 1.9% y/y reading in average hourly earnings lend fresh support to US bond yields, and giving the 10-year yield its first weekly gain of the year. The last time yields have fallen for 6 straight weeks was in May 2012, when economic deterioration eventually led to the 3rd QE later that year.

Similarly, the stabilisation in yields could mean fresh support for USDJPY, and a gradual recovery above 103 in the event that Yellen signals that tapering remains untapered. One potential source of renewed declines in bond yields and USDJPY could emerge in the event that a hawkish Fed cast new worries in emerging markets, thereby triggering fresh declines in equities and yields.

USDJPY and US yields

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.