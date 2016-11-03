us investors look for a floor nearby 1836662016

The S&P 500 is now on course for its longest losing streak since 2008, in the wake of news late last week that the FBI was reopening its ‘emailgate’ enquiry, tipping the US election race into uncertainty.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2016 7:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The S&P 500 is now on course for its longest losing streak since 2008, in the wake of news late last week that the FBI was reopening its ‘emailgate’ enquiry, tipping the US election race into uncertainty.

Hopes that the index would bounce at a closely watched support comprised of a 38.2% retracement of its most recent strong up-leg have proved to be forlorn.

In fact, looking at the chart for one of the most liquid, tradeable derivatives of the benchmark, its futures contract, the market has overshot and is now eyeing the next likely support zone (formerly resistance) 2075-2100, where its last rising phase kicked off in June.

 

The VIX is exacerbating the picture.

 

Typically passive, the ‘fear gauge’ sprang back into life this week after prospects of the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton—widely perceived to be more ‘market friendly’—appeared to take a step back, as her lead in most polls narrowed amid renewed FBI scrutiny.

The VIX tagged the 20 level again on Thursday. It was the second touch in days of a mark U.S. investors commonly see as the threshold of widespread risk aversion.

A look at the the U.S. stock market’s advance/decline ratio showed the bearish tendency was broad-based, with a ratio of as much as 1:5 in favour of fallers, according to a snapshot of New York Stock Exchange data taken earlier this week.

 

From a technical chart perspective, what looks to be a looming test of the S&P 500 future’s 200-day moving average could be a key juncture.

 

The line, currently around 2077 (blue in the chart below), has been gently pointing higher since June, and continues to do so, suggesting buying momentum may require longer to exhaust, regardless of the deepening reversal.

However, should both the aforementioned support zone and moving average fail to support the market, a sharper fall—perhaps to this summer’s 1981 low—could be on the cards.

 

DAILY CHART: S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUATION)

sp-futures-daily-1854gmt-03112016

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.