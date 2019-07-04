US Indices Closed At New Highs Do We Hold Or Fold

With US Indices closing to record highs, we take a look to see how the &P500 has performed previously, after hitting a 52-week high.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 4, 2019 3:42 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

With US Indices closing to record highs, we look to see how the S&P500 has performed previously, after hitting a 52-week high.

Expected rate cuts from the Fed and further easing from ECB helped stocks to rally in the lead-up to US Independence Day celebrations. Most notably, all three major US indices closed at record highs in unison, providing the President more gleeful tweets through to the early hours.

The trend on the S&P500 remains undeniably bullish, although some measures suggest it could be a little overbought. But breaking to new highs is something we seem to be hearing more frequently. At least, it certainly feels that way. So we thought we’d take a look at past performance after hitting new highs, to see if it really is what it’s cracked up to be.

However, we’ll use a break of a 52-week high and assess forward returns between 1 to 20 days after, as this will provide more signals and allow us to assess the data with a more tradable timeframe in mind.


The Event: S&P500 Hits An intraday 52-Week High
Timeframe: Between January 1st 1960 to present
Forward Returns: 1-20 Days after the event

  • From this data set, 10.22% of days have seen an intraday, 52-week high since 1960
  • Forward returns were all positive between +1 to +20 trading days
  • Average and median returns increased further ahead in time
  • Median returns peaked between around +2 weeks (+T1-10)
  • All ranges showed a positive win rate (above 50%), although this peaked around 2 weeks after a 52-week high (+T1-10)

Takeaway: 

  • Buy and hold appeals the most
  • Holding for around 4-weeks following an intraday-52 week high appears the most desirable, as it has the highest forward returns (average and median) and highest win rate
  • Average returns are so small 1 day after it appears to be a flip of a coin

However, an intraday high would also include occasions where it may have closed lower, and perhaps included bearish reversal candles. So we now look at occasions where the S&P500 has closed at a 52-week high.


The Event: S&P500 Closes At 52-Week High
Timeframe: Between January 1st 1960 to present
Forward Returns: 1-20 Days after the event

  • From this sample, 3.7% of days have closed at a 52-week high since 1960
  • Average and median forward returns are all positive
  • However, median (typical) returns are much higher, suggesting outlier, bearish days weighed the average down
  • Positive returns dip notably around 4-weeks after the event
  • The win rate (% positive) peaks around 1 week after the event, and diminishes notably between 2 and 4 weeks later

Takeaway:

  • The sweetspot holding time appears to be around 1-2 weeks after the event
  • This is based on a trade-off between peak win-rate (1 week) and peak returns (2 weeks)
  • It appears less desirable to hold for a month, as it has lowest win rate and 2nd lowest average return. That said, median (typical return) is the 2nd highest.  




However, digging a little deeper, we also note that average negative returns outstrip positive returns between 1 day to 4 weeks after the event.

Final Thoughts:

  • On average, 52-week highs tend to generate positive returns overall
  • However, when negative returns appear, they tend to outweigh positive (and consistent for both intraday highs and closes at a 52-week high)
  • This serves as a reminder as to why risk management remains key, as it allows us to minimise downside if those outlier, bearish days materialise


Related analysis:
Bitcoin: Do Volatile Bullish Sessions Lead To Further Gains?


Related tags: Indices Wall Street Shares market US

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.