US FX Handover: Tariff Man’s New Chinese Ultimatum

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 10, 2019 5:02 PM
  • After announcing an immigration deal with Mexico to avert tariffs this weekend, President Trump threatened to put tariffs on $300B of Chinese exports if President Xi doesn’t meet with him at the G20 Summit.
  • Nine candidates threw their hats into the ring to be the next British PM, with bookies installing Boris Johnson as the clear favorite. Johnson favors a Brexit on October 31, regardless of whether the UK has a deal in place or not.
  • North American currencies were the strongest majors today, with the peso, loonie, and greenback all gaining ground against most rivals.
  • The Aussie and the Kiwi were today’s weakest major currencies.
  • See our latest analysis on EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and USD/JPY!

*No major macroeconomic data is scheduled for release in tomorrow’s Asian session.*


