US flash PMIs unlikely to play ball with Trumps easing demands

You don’t need a degree in economics to see Trump’s demands for lower rates flies in the face of a strong US economy. And with Trump likely to try and strong arm the Fed into lower rates, we’re back onto the topic of Fed independence.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:47 AM
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Trump Mixed things up at Davos on Thursday, outright saying he wants lower interest rates immediately and for global central bank to follow suit. You don’t need a degree in economics to see that this flies in the face of a strong US economy, which requires higher interest rates. And with Trump likely to try and strong arm the Fed into lower rates, we’re back onto the topic of Fed independence.

 

20250124markets

 

Wall Street took the usual step of seeing everything in the best light possible, whereas bond traders appeared more level-headed with their non-reaction to Trump's comments at Davos. Trump had already signalled the desire for lower rates before his return, and US data simply does not allow for the level of easing Trump wants without lighting a match under inflation. And inflationary pressures are already building, looking at December’s PMI reports.

 

  • US services reached a 2.5-year high according to S&P global
  • The ‘prices paid’ index reached a 2-year high according to the latest ISM services report
  • Add into the mix strong employment data, the Fed would look very weak and lose all credibility if they were to succumb to Trump’s pressure with the data we’re currently seeing
  • Another strong flash PMI report today seems likely, which will make Trump's demands harder for the Fed to deliver. 

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

 

So we can expect some very public strong-arming from Trump in the foreseeable future. But from what I can see, the data does not make room for lower rates, which should keep some level of support under yields and the US dollar for now. But that could change if Trump begins making a direct attack on the strength of the USD, which I suspect is only a matter of time.

 

20250124usISM

 

Elsewhere, European composite PMIs remain in contraction, which makes the strong US PMI stand out like a sore thumb. Flash PMIs have already been released for Australia and Japan, neither of which make a clear case for the BOJ or RBA regarding rates with such low rates of growth.

 

20250124pmisDashboard

 

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

  • 14:00 – BOJ interest rate decision (+25bp expected, but times may vary)
  • 17:30 – BOJ Press conference
  • 19:00 – World Economic Forum Annual meeting
  • 19:30 – DE flash manufacturing and services PMIs
  • 20:00 – EU flash manufacturing and services PMIs
  • 20:25 – UK flash manufacturing and services PMIs
  • 01:45 – US flash manufacturing and services PMIs
  • 02:00 – US consumer sentiment and inflation expectations (Michigan University)

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in 2025

 

Judo Bank flash PMIs for Australia

Australia’s economy grew slightly faster in January with the composite PMI ticking higher to 50.3 from 50.2. Yet this rate of growth hardly screams expansion. Services growth was slower at 50.4, down from 50.8 whereas manufacturing is on the cup of expansion, with its contraction slowing to 48.8 from 47.8. These figures don’t really give the RBA much fire power to cut by themselves, and it remains debatable as to whether they really can cut in February as markets are pricing in.

 

But there are signs of inflationary pressures building, concerns of growth due to higher rates and slightly softer employment.

20250124pmisAU

 

Observations from the report

  • The opening month of the year also saw average input prices increase at an accelerated rate
  • Output costs also rose as businesses passed their rising cost burdens on to clients
  • Staffing levels across Australia’s private sector declined for a second successive month, albeit at a marginal rate for both sectors
  • Some firms expressing concerns over elevated interest rates and inflation dampening growth in the next 12 months

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex PMI Trump President Trump USD

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 10:44 PM
AUD/USD: Stuck in Limbo as Traders Brace for BoJ and Trump Twists
Yesterday 10:42 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs Drives Tesla Price Increase
Yesterday 09:00 PM
Gold Price Rally Fizzles to Keep RSI Below Overbought Zone
Yesterday 08:25 PM
Crude Oil Update: WTI Barrel Weakens Amid Potential Production Increases
Yesterday 08:08 PM
AUD/USD Recovery Stalls Ahead of Monthly High
Yesterday 05:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Market chart
US flash PMIs unlikely to play ball with Trumps easing demands
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:47 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD: Stuck in Limbo as Traders Brace for BoJ and Trump Twists
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 10:42 PM
        canada_05
        Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs Drives Tesla Price Increase
        By:
        James Stanley
        Yesterday 09:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.