Headlines
- US indices rallied for a third straight day fully erasing Monday’s losses.
- All eleven major indices rose on the day, led by materials (XLB). Energy (XLE) was technically the weakest sector, though it still rose more than 0.5% on the day.
- Uber closed at 43.00 to approach its initial offering price of $45.
- AAPL closed marginally lower on the day, partially on fears of Huawei related backlash from China.
- Today’s second-tier US economic data was generally solid, with jobless claims printing at 212k vs. 220k expected and April housing starts coming in at 1235k vs. 1209k eyed.
- Walmart (WMT) gained nearly 1.5% after reporting better-than-expected earnings, though the stock did pare its early gains.
