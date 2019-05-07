US Equity Handover Stocks Tank on Trade Turmoil

Headlines
- US indices dropped sharply, shedding almost 2% across the board on fears of escalating tariffs in the US-China trade war.
- All eleven major sectors closed lower on the day. Technology stocks (XLK) were the worst performers, falling nearly 3%, while utilities (XLU) were the best performers, though they still lost 0.7% on the day.
- Wall Street’s “fear index,” the VIX, rocketed to almost 22, a nearly 70% rise since the start of the week.
- Beyond Meat (BYND) rallied again today, reaching a 240% gain from Thursday’s IPO price intraday.
Corporate Calendar
Macroeconomic Calendar
*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.
Latest market news
Today 01:00 AM
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Yesterday 05:47 PM
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Yesterday 04:40 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Indices articles
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
February 17, 2025 01:33 AM