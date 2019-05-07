US Equity Handover Stocks Tank on Trade Turmoil





US indices dropped sharply, shedding almost 2% across the board on fears of escalating tariffs in the US-China trade war.

All eleven major sectors closed lower on the day. Technology stocks (XLK) were the worst performers, falling nearly 3%, while utilities (XLU) were the best performers, though they still lost 0.7% on the day.

Wall Street's "fear index," the VIX, rocketed to almost 22, a nearly 70% rise since the start of the week.

Beyond Meat (BYND) rallied again today, reaching a 240% gain from Thursday's IPO price intraday.

