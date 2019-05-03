US Equity Handover Stocks Storm Back to Regain Midweek Losses

Headlines

US indices rallied across the board to unwind Wednesday’s Fed-driven losses, with most US indices gaining around 1%.

with most US indices gaining around 1%. All eleven major sectors rallied on the day , led by energy (XLE) stocks. Health care (XLV) was the weakest sector today but nonetheless gained 0.6%.

, led by energy (XLE) stocks. Health care (XLV) was the weakest sector today but nonetheless gained 0.6%. US Non-Farm Payrolls (April) printed at 263k, well above estimates of 181k , and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%, its lowest level since 1969. However, average hourly earnings rose at only 0.2% m/m (3.2% y/y), a tick below consensus estimates.

, and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%, its lowest level since 1969. However, In corporate news, newly-public Lyft (LYFT) and Disney (DIS) report earnings next week. BYND managed to eek out a small gain after exploding higher by 160% on its IPO yesterday.

Japan will remain on holiday Monday for Children’s Day, likely leading to more low liquidity trade in the Asian session to start next week.

