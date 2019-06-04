US Equity Handover Stocks Storm Back on Rising Rate Cut Hopes Fading Mexico Tariff Fears

Headlines
- US indices surged higher today after Fed Chairman Powell left the door open for a rate cut, with most major indices rallying back above their 200-day moving averages.
- Higher-yielding REITs (XLRE) and utilities (XLU) were the weakest sectors, while technology stocks (XLK) led the way higher, gaining over 3%.
- Two developments prompted traders to breath a tentative sigh of relief on US-Mexico trade tensions: Mexico’s President Lopez Obrador expressed confidence in making a deal to avert US tariffs ahead of June 10. Separately, Senate Majority Leader McConnell stated there was “not much support” for tariffs on Mexico.
- FAANG stocks bounced back after yesterday’s litigation-driven drop: Facebook (FB) +2.0%, Amazon (AMZN) +2.2%, Apple (AAPL) +3.7%, Netflix (NFLX) +5.2%, & Alphabet (GOOG) +1.6%.
*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*
Macroeconomic Calendar
*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.
