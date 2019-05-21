Headlines

US indices recovered to tack on roughly 1% today.

Materials (XLB) stocks were the strongest sector on the day, gaining about 1.5%. Consumer staples (XLP) were the weakest group and the only sector to fall on the day.

Chinese state media maintained its hardline approach toward trade negotiations with the US, stating “Make no mistake, China is not bluffing” and noting that “triumph will be in China’s hands.” That said, yesterday’s exemptions to some Huawei suppliers suggests that the US may be willing to come back to the negotiating table.

Retailer J.C. Penney (JCP) dumped over 7% after missing analysts’ earnings estimates.

*No top-tier earnings reports are scheduled for tomorrow’s Asian session*

