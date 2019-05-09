US Equity Handover Stocks Fade Along with Hopes of USChina Trade Deal

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 9, 2019 5:13 PM
Headlines

  • US indices closed lower on the day, though they did recover off their morning lows on (slim) hopes of a US-China trade deal.
  • REITs (XLRE) were the only major sector to eke out a gain on the day, while technology stocks (XLK) fell the furthest at nearly -1%.
  • US-China trade anxiety peaks, with President Trump noting that it was still possible to get a trade deal this week, but that he had an “excellent alternative” to a China deal. Negotiations resume at 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT) ahead of an escalation of tariffs at midnight ET.
  • Uber is set for its IPO tomorrow – read our full preview here.
  • Asian stock indices are edging generally lower, though tomorrow’s trade will depend heavily on the outcome of tonight’s US-China trade talks.

*No major earnings reports expected in Friday’s Asian session

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

 

