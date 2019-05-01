US Equity Handover Powell Pushes Stocks Lower





Headlines

US indices pulled a U-turn in the afternoon, with most indices closing more than 0.5% lower despite better-than-expected earnings out of Apple (AAPL).

despite better-than-expected earnings out of Apple (AAPL). Among the major sectors , technology (XLK) edged higher, while materials (XLB) and energy (XLE) stocks shed more than 1% on the day.

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, tweaked its IOER, and made modest changes to its monetary policy statement.

In his press conference, Fed Chairman Powell characterized low inflation as “transitory” and noted that the central bank does not “see a strong case for moving in either direction.”

In other US news, the ADP non-farm employment report beat expectations at 275k but the ISM Manufacturing PMI report came in soft at 52.8.

Trading in Asian markets will likely be thin with Japanese traders still on break for Golden Week.

Corporate Event Calendar (Asia)





NTS = No Time Specified

Macroeconomic Calendar





