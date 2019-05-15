US Equity Handover EU and USMCA Trade Optimism Boosts Stocks

Headlines

US indices gained ground for the second straight day , with the DJIA regaining its 200-day moving average and the VIX dropping back below 20.

, with the DJIA regaining its 200-day moving average and the VIX dropping back below 20. Ten of the eleven major sectors rose on the day again, led by communication service stocks (XLC). Financials (XLF) were the laggard, falling fractionally from yesterday’s close.

Uber rallied back toward 42.00 today to retest its IPO price.

Trade headlines dominate once again: President Trump decided to postpone his decision on EU automobile tariffs for six months, while Treasury Secretary Mnuchin noted that the US was close to a deal with Mexico and Canada on steel tariffs.

The WSJ suggested that a US delegation may head to China for trade talks next week, though that hasn’t been confirmed. See “What Trump’s up to and how it might end” for more.

Corporate Calendar





NTS = No Time Specified

Macroeconomic Calendar





*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.



