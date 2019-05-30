US Equity Handover Energy Stocks Buck the Bullish Trend to Close More Than 1 Lower

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 30, 2019 6:05 PM
Headlines

  • US indices closed mixed but generally higher after back-and-forth day, though the pause may be short-lived.
  • Energy stocks (XLE) fell more than 1% today, while Consumer Discretionary (XLY) stocks led the way higher.
  • On the trade war front, VP Pence said that the US could “more than double” tariffs on China if needed.
  • Q1 US GDP growth was revised to +3.1% annualized (vs. 3.0% expected, 3.2% estimated last month). Core PCE rose 1.0%, below the initial estimate of 1.3% ahead of tomorrow’s inflation report for April.
  • US Pending Home Sales (Apr) fell -1.5% vs. +0.5% expected, despite generally lower interest rates.
  • In its first earnings report as a public company, Uber (UBER) reported an adjusted net loss of $900MM on revenue of $2.76B. Shares are trading down slightly in after-market trade as of writing.

*There are no high-impact earnings releases scheduled for tomorrow’s Asian session*

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


