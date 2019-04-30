Headlines
- US indices closed mixed on the day, with disappointing earnings from Alphabet (GOOG) dragging down the Nasdaq.
- Among the major sectors, utilities (XLU) went from worst to first today, while communication services (XLC) shed nearly 2.5% on Alphabet’s weakness.
- Apple (AAPL) is set to report earnings shortly after we go to press – see our full preview of the company’s report here.
- Asian stock indices are pointing to a mixed open
*No major corporate events scheduled for today’s Asian session *
Macroeconomic Calendar
