US indices closed marginally higher on the day, despite a late dip - see the key trends and levels we're watching on the Dow. After the bell, Alphabet (GOOG) missed EPS estimates, also missing on revenues by over $500M.

Among the major sectors , financials (XLF) were the strongest while higher-yielding REIT (XLRE) and utility (XLU) stocks brought up the rear.

US March Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, came in soft at +1.6% y/y vs 1.7% eyed. The central bank meets Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on how its viewing the US economy.

Asian stock indices are pointing to a positive open, albeit with traders yet to fully digest after-the-bell earnings from major US stocks.

Corporate Event Calendar (Asia)





AMC: after market close

Macroeconomic Calendar





