US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Trump Rally Breaks Yearly Range

US Dollar surged 6.9% off the yearly low with the Trump rally fueling a breakout of the 2023 consolidation pattern. Battle lines drawn on the weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 20, 2024 1:51 PM
US_flag_map
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

US Dollar Index Technical Forecast: USD Weekly Trade Levels (DXY)

  • US Dollar Trump rally charges breakout of 2023 consolidation pattern
  • USD breakout of yearly opening-range now approaching initial resistance hurdles
  • DXY resistance 107.35, 107.93-108.06, 108.98 (key)– Support 106.04/11, ~105.50s, 104.87/97 (key)

The US Dollar marked the largest single-week advance since September (the week after the yearly lows registered) with the DXY rally breaking to a fresh yearly high last week. The advance has extended 6.9% off the yearly lows while the medium-term outlook remains constructive, the index may be vulnerable in the near-term as the bulls approach initial resistance objectives. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the DXY weekly technical chart.

US Dollar Price Chart – USD Weekly (DXY)

US Dollar Price Chart-USD Weekly-DXY Trade Outlook- USD Technical Forecast-11-20-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last US Dollar Technical Forecast we noted that DXY rally may be vulnerable into confluent resistance at the July high-week close (HWC) / February high at 104.95/97- “losses should be limited to the yearly moving average IF the USD is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 105 needed to fuel the next leg in price.” The index broke higher the following week with breakout of the 2023 consolidation pattern taking DXY to fresh yearly highs. Note that weekly momentum has risen to the highest levels of the year and further supports the notion of a larger shift in trend here. A newly identified ascending pitchfork extending off the December / September lows keeps the outlook weighted to the topside while above the median-line.

Initial weekly resistance is eyed at the 2023 swing high near 107.35 with more significant technical confluences eyed at the 100% extension of the 2023 advance / 2022 July HWC at 107.93-108.06 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 decline at 108.98. Both levels represent areas of interest for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

Weekly support rests with the 2023 / April HWCs at 106.04/11 and is backed by the highlighted slope confluence near ~105.50s. Medium-term bullish invalidation is now raised to the July HWC / February high at 104.87/97- losses below this threshold would suggest a more significant high was registered last week and would threaten a larger trend reversal.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The US Dollar has broken out of the yearly opening-range as well as the 2023 consolidation pattern and keeps the broader technical outlook weighted to the topside. That said, the index has now rallied six of the past seven weeks (one weekly Doji) and the near-term rally may be a bit extended here.

From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to the median-line IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a breach / close above 107.35 needed to fuel the next leg of the advance. Keep in mind we have key US inflation data on tap next week into the close of the month- stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly closes here for guidance. Review my latest US Dollar Short-term Outlook for closer look at the near-term DXY technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 US Economic Calendar- USD Key Data Releases-Core CPI- USD Dollar Weekly Event Risk-11-20-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: Michael Boutros US Dollar USD DXY Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

canada_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 05:14 PM
    Close-up of Union Jack flag
    British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 06:00 PM
      Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD December Range Unfazed by ECB
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 12, 2024 08:54 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Breakout Looms
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 12, 2024 05:32 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.