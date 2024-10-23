US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Eye 105 Resistance

US Dollar surged more than 4.4% off the yearly lows with a four-week rally now approaching trend resistance. Battle lines drawn on the DXY weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
October 23, 2024 8:57 PM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

US Dollar Index Technical Forecast: USD Weekly Trade Levels (DXY)

  • US Dollar poised to mark four-week rally of yearly low to fresh multi-month high
  • USD approaching resistance into April downtrend- risk for exhaustion / inflection
  • DXY resistance 104.87/97 (key), ~105.60s, 106.04/11– Support ~103.70, 102.99, 102.35 (key)

The US Dollar has been on a tear since the start of the month with DXY up 3.8%. The index has seen only one daily decline this month with the rally extending to highs not seen since July today in New York. A four-week recovery off downtrend support is now approaching trend resistance and the battle lines are drawn heading into the close of the month. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the DXY weekly technical chart.

US Dollar Price Chart – USD Weekly (DXY)

US Dollar Price Chart- USD Weekly Chart- DXY Trade Outlook- Technical Forecast- 10-23-2024
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last US Dollar Technical Forecast we noted that DXY had, “responded to the 2011 support slope with the recovery now testing initial resistance at the 2023 parallel- the focus is on a breakout of this week’s range for guidance. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to the yearly-open IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a pivot / weekly close above this slope needed to keep the recovery viable.” The index broke through resistance the following week with a fourth weekly-advance breaking through the 61.8% retracement of the yearly range today at 104.08.

Note that the rally has already extended more than 4.4% off the yearly low with weekly momentum back above 50 for the first time since June. That said, the immediate focus is a potential stretch towards confluent resistance into the upper parallel near 104.87/97- a region defined by the February swing high and the July high-week close. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Look for initial weekly support along the 52-week moving average (currently ~103.70) backed by the 2016 high-close / 2020 high at 102.99. Key support now raised to the March low at 102.35 with a break / close below the median-line ultimately needed to mark downtrend resumption.

A topside breach of this formation would suggest a larger trend reversal is underway with such a scenario exposing the 2023 trendline (red- currently ~105.60s) and key resistance at the 2023 / 2024 high-week closes (HWC) at 106.04/11.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The US Dollar rebound off downtrend support is now approaching downtrend resistance- looking for a reaction up here with the rally vulnerable into 105. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should be limited to the yearly moving average IF price is heading for a breakout here with a close above 105 needed to suggest a larger trend reversal is underway.

Keep in mind that we have key inflation data next week with non-farm payrolls on tap Friday into the monthly open. Stay nimble into the monthly cross here and watch the weekly closes for guidance. I’ll publish an updated US Dollar Short-term Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term DXY technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 US Economic Calendar - USD Data Releases- US Dollar Technical Outlook- 10-23-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: Michael Boutros US Dollar USD DXY Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      aus_02
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 08:07 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.