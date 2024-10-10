US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Rally Rips to Resistance

US Dollar surged more than 3% off the yearly lows with USD testing trend resistance into the weekly close. Battle lines drawn on the DXY short-term technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Thursday 8:32 PM
USD_GBP_EUR
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

US Dollar Index Technical Outlook: USD Short-term Trade Levels

  • US Dollar rallies eight of the past nine days- surges more than 3% off yearly low
  • USD rally now first test of uptrend resistance- risk for exhaustion / price inflection ahead
  • Resistance 101.23/41, 101.73/77 (key), 102.62- Support 100.21 (key), 99.96, 99.59

The US Dollar Index rebounded off major trend support at the yearly lows last month with DXY surging more than 2.4% since the start of October. The rally takes the USD into the first major hurdle at uptrend resistance and the focus is on possible inflection off this level in the days ahead. Battles lines drawn on the DXY short-term technical charts.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – USD Daily

US Dollar Index Price Chart- USD Daily- DXY Trade Outlook-Technical Forecast- 10-10-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s USD Short-term Outlook, we noted that DXY had, “been trading into downtrend support for over a month now and the focus remains on a breakout of the September range for guidance. While a reversal candle off slope support yesterday does threaten a larger near-term recovery here, the broader technical outlook remains weighted to the downside while below the monthly-open.”

The Index ripped into the October open with a breach above the July downtrend clearing the September range highs. The rally has now extended more than 3% off the yearly lows with today’s advance testing the first major technical hurdle. Looking for a reaction off this mark into in the days ahead.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – USD 240min  

US Dollar Index Price Chart- USD 240min- DXY Trade Outlook-Technical Forecast- 10-10-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at USD price action shows the index trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork with the upper parallel further highlighting resistance here 102.95/99- a region defined by the 2016 high-close (HC) and the 2020 swing high. A breach / close above this threshold is needed to keep the immediate long-bias viable towards subsequent objectives at the 2023 yearly open at 103.49, the July low-day close (LDC) at 103.74 and the 61.8% retracement of the yearly range at 104.08- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Weekly open support rests at 102.48 with the near-term bullish invalidation set to the September high-day close (HDC) / high at 101.77/91. Losses below this level would threaten a larger pullback towards the lower parallels with such a scenario exposing the yearly open at 101.41 and the October open at 100.74- an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The US Dollar is testing uptrend resistance here on the heels of a 3% rally off fresh yearly lows- looking for a reaction up here. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops- losses should be limited to 101.77 IF price is heading higher here with a close above 103 needed to fuel the next leg.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) is on tap tomorrow and we’ll get a break in data until next Friday’s retail sales release. Watch the weekly closes here for guidance. Review my latest US Dollar Weekly Forecast for a look at the longer-term DXY technical trade levels. 

Key US Economic Data Releases

 US Economic Calendar - USD Key Data Release- US Dollar Trade Outlook 10-10-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: Michael Boutros US Dollar DXY Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD October Range Breakout Imminent
By:
Michael Boutros
October 15, 2024 07:17 PM
    EU_flag_notes
    Euro Short-term Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Halted at Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    October 15, 2024 02:17 PM
      united_kingdom_05
      British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bears Wrestle 1.30 Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      October 14, 2024 05:55 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Support Test at September Low
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        October 10, 2024 03:44 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.