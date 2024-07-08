US dollar remains on backfoot, GBP/USD to retest March highs?

In the absence of an unexpected reacceleration in US inflationary pressures or unlikely hawkish pivot from Jerome Powell, it’s questionable whether the US dollar can reverse the bearish move seen last week. GBP/USD is one pair that may be able to capitalise on dollar softness, putting a potential retest of the March highs into play.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:26 AM
united_kingdom_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • US dollar index (DXY) breaks below 50-day moving average following soft payrolls report
  • Unless we see an abrupt reversal today, that points to further dollar downside
  • GBP/USD has broken above 1.2800, a level it struggled at earlier this year
  • A retest of the March highs may be on the cards

Overview

In the absence of an unexpected reacceleration in US inflationary pressures or unlikely hawkish pivot from Jerome Powell when he appears before lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, it’s questionable whether the US dollar can reverse the bearish move seen last week. With Fed rate cut expectations swelling as US data continues to soften, the path of least resistance looks lower in the near-term for DXY.

GBP/USD is one pair that may be able to capitalise on dollar weakness, putting a potential retest of the March highs in play.

Droopy DXY points to downside risks

Looking at the US dollar index daily first, you can see how quickly DXY rolled over after printing the double top of 106.13 in late June, seeing it slice below the 50-day moving average on Friday following seven consecutive daily declines.

DXY July 7 2024

This break looks important, should it stick.

There have been plenty of occasions recently where it has closed through it only to reverse the next day, making the price action on Monday important. Because when we haven’t seen an immediate reversal, the DXY has tended to spend a considerable period on the side to which it crossed. On this occasion, that means lower given the moving average is starting to rollover.

If the move sticks, the 200-day moving average will be in focus. However, relative to how respected the 50-day equivalent has been recently, its record is checkered at best, meaning the first meaningful downside target may be 104 where the DXY found support in March, April and June.

When you zoom out to a weekly timeframe for DXY, an obvious evening star pattern is evident, adding to the case for potential dollar downside. I discussed that late last week prior to the soft payrolls report received on Friday.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in H2 2024

GBP/USD looks good after bullish break

Should the dollar continue to soften, GBP/USD is one pair that looks constructive on the charts.

gbp july 7 2024

Having broken above 1.2800 and closed there Friday, and successfully back tested the level in early Asian trade today following the French election results, it looks a decent long setup.

Buying near these levels targeting the May high of 1.2894 is a potential trade, allowing for a stop loss to be placed at 1.2790 for protection. You’re risking around 15 pips to make around 90, depending on entry level. Resistance may be found around 1.2860, the high struck in June. Should GBP/USD fail to clear that level, consider taking profits.

While GBP/USD has not had a great track record above 1.2800, this bullish break comes with the USD on the backfoot and follows a successful break of downtrend resistance that thwarted other bullish moves earlier this year. With it out of the way and momentum indicators like MACD and RSI providing bullish signals, upside looks easier than downside in the near-term.

Event risk

On the data front, this note looking at USD/JPY produced over the weekend looks at the key risk events to watch from the USD side of the ledger. As for the UK, we have speeches from BoE members Benford, Truran and Pill over the coming days. Other than that, the calendar has little top-tier data with monthly GDP and industrial production figures on Thursday the only releases of note.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: DXY GBP USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie’s breakout could have legs
Yesterday 08:00 PM
USD/JPY forecast: What a hawkish Fed giveth, a dovish Fed can taketh away
July 6, 2024 02:00 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
July 6, 2024 09:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
July 5, 2024 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
July 5, 2024 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
July 5, 2024 09:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DXY articles

united_kingdom_03
US dollar remains on backfoot, GBP/USD to retest March highs?
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:26 AM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    USD/JPY, USD/CNH: US economic exceptionalism narrative faces major test
    By:
    David Scutt
    July 4, 2024 03:43 AM
      japan_04
      USD/JPY, USD/CNH: Intervention risk elevated on US dollar bullish break
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 26, 2024 11:53 PM
        Mountain against a sunset
        US dollar reversal may spark meaningful unwind in Chinese yuan, Japanese yen
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 25, 2024 01:35 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.