US Dollar Pulls Back Ahead of Inflation, Jobs Data

The US Dollar has finally shown some element of pullback after grinding at a resistance level for the past week. But is the bullish trend over already? We’re nearing a pocket of volatility on the economic calendar that’ll likely have some impact.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
October 30, 2024 6:33 PM
Federal reserve USD $100 note
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

 

 

US Dollar Talking Points:

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

The US Dollar has finally found some resistance that can hold, even if only for a little bit. This happens alongside EUR/USD finally finding some support at a key level that, so far, has remained well-defended. I looked at this from several angles in yesterday’s webinar and today we have a continued hold at the same 104.57 level, going along with a continued bounce in EUR/USD.

The big question now is for how long this pullback might run. We’ve already seen an attempted bounce earlier today from support at prior resistance of 104-104.07. That bounce couldn’t make much ground above the Fibonacci level of 104.38, leading to a retreat to 104.00.

At this point, the next spot of support potential is a little-lower, around the 103.82 prior swing-high that’s now confluent with the 200-day moving average.

 

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

us dollar four hour 103024Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Data, Rates and Positioning

 

I say this in practically every webinar, but fundamentals aren’t a perfect push-point for price. The reason for that comes from the fact that prices move based on supply and demand and while supply and demand can often drive from fundamental data, it’s not a perfect relationship. Perhaps more important is positioning in a market. Because if everyone willing and able and wanting to be long already is, well it doesn’t matter how great the data is – there’s simply nobody left to buy. And with no demand, there’s no push for higher prices. And then we can run into the simple deduction that price has failed to rally on seemingly positive data, thereby unsettling longs and causing some element of supply to hit the market. And then as prices go down, so do bulls’ hopes - and in comes more supply.

The old saying goes ‘if a market fails to go up on good news, then look out below.’ That’s why: Sentiment.

Sentiment matters. Positioning matters. And in some cases, it can matter much more than just how great the data prints. This is why we saw the bearish trend in the USD stalling in September, going along with the bullish move in EUR/USD stalling at 1.1200 over the same period of time. The market was heavy to one side, and resistance held in EUR/USD and support in USD until the tide could eventually turn.

I say all of this because the pocket of volatility sitting on the calendar over the next week is intense, and we can run into scenarios that show unintuitive movements in price relative to the data.

As a case in point this morning’s US data, in the form of ADP and GDP, wasn’t all that bad and some could even call it positive. Which, normally, would nudge rate bets around the US and along with it, higher prices in the USD.

That hasn’t happened though. Instead, we’ve seen a continued pullback in what had become an overbought move. If you’d like to hear more about this premise, I spoke of it for an extended period in yesterday’s webinar. But, perhaps more pertinent to the aim of this article is forward-looking strategy.

At this point the US Dollar retains a strong bullish trend and we’ve seen what appears to be some profit taking ahead of that batch of data, starting with tomorrow morning’s Core PCE release. The first support that I looked at yesterday and earlier this week at 104-104.07 has already given a mild bounce, but prices pulled right back to it. This leads me to believe a deeper pullback is possible, and that points to the confluent area around 103.82. But, there’s another notable zone below that, from a couple of Fibonacci levels plotted at 103.32-103.46.

Both areas would represent large tests for bulls, and if there is enough buying interest on the sidelines that could continue that trend, I want to see defense at one of those areas, preferably the 103.82 level that’s now confluent with the 200-day moving average.

Above recent resistance at 104.50, I’m looking for continuation moves to test a prior price action swing at 104.80 after which the psychological level of 105.00 comes into play. That’s a big spot, and that’s where I’d expect the trend to stall for a bit if it comes into the picture quickly.

 

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

us dollar daily 103024Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley US Dollar USD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.