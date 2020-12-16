US Dollar profit taking before the FOMC where to next DXY EURUSD NZDUSD

If the FOMC forecasts tend to be more upbeat, markets may assume less stimulus and a stronger US Dollar.

December 16, 2020 12:59 PM

US Dollar profit taking before the FOMC..where to next?: DXY, EUR/USD, NZD/USD

The FOMC meets later today and it appears that some traders are booking profits ahead of the meeting, as the US Dollar is off its lows.  In addition to the interest rate decision, staff members will provide their updated economic projections, including their outlook for GDP and inflation.  Although expectations are for more upbeat projections due to the release of the coronavirus vaccine, if the FOMC is too optimistic, the US dollar could move higher and stocks could reverse lower.  Better outlook means less stimulus.  Less stimulus means less supply of US Dollars.  Less supply of US Dollars means higher price of DXY and lower prices of US stocks.

DXY

The US Dollar index (DXY) had been holding up well in the support zone between 89.00 and 91.00 since the beginning of December.  However, today, price moved to lows not seen since April 2018.  On a daily timeframe, the RSI continues to diverge with price in oversold conditions.  In addition,  DXY has formed a descending wedge.  On a surprisingly more hawkish Fed (less dovish is expected), the index can rally out of wedge.  The target for a descending wedge is a 100% retracement, which is near 94.30.  However, first it must get through resistance near 91.50 and 92.10.  

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 60-minute timeframe, price has broken through the bottom of a descending channel, only to fail at lower levels and bounce back into it.  A move above horizontal resistance at 90.41 could thrust the index up the top line of the channel near 90.65, then horizontal resistance near 90.82.  Support is at today’s lows near 90.12.   In addition, DXY is currently is the previously mentioned support area, all the way down to near 89.00.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

EUR/USD

EUR/USD has done completely the opposite as the US Dollar Index on a 60-minute timeframe.  The pair busted above 1.2180 to hits highest level since April 2018.  Traders appear to be taking profits ahead of the FOMC as the pair has pulled back from its highs of 1.2212.  On more hawkish forecasts, watch for the US Dollar to go bid, and EURUSD to test short-term support near 1.2166 and the upward sloping trendline near 1.2145.   The December 9th horizontal lows could also come into play near 1.2060. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

NZD/USD

NZD/USD didn’t seem to have been struggling to breakout above previous highs, and therefore, had a stronger pullback than the EUR/USD.  The pair moved to 0.7120, only marginally making a new high, then pulled back aggressively into the expanding megaphone pattern on the 60-minute timeframe.  Watch for the move to continue on a stronger than expected forecasts.  Support is at yesterdays lows near 0.7060 and the downward sloping trendline of the megaphone pattern near 0.7050,  Below there is December 7th low and the psychological round number resistance near 0.7000.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Other US Dollar pairs look similar to these.  If the FOMC forecasts tend to be more on the upbeat side, markets may assume less stimulus, and therefore, and stronger US Dollar.  If that happens, traders can look for short-term opportunities so fade US Dollar weakness.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Related tags: DXY Forex FOMC Fed

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
Today 10:28 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Today 09:33 AM
EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open
Today 04:49 AM
Nasdaq reaches new record high, a week ahead of FOMC: The Week Ahead
Today 03:34 AM
Unseasonal inventory plunge has crude oil bulls eyeing upside
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/AUD: The Australian dollar trading poorly despite macro tailwinds
Yesterday 11:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DXY articles

Research
US dollar bulls resurface, ASX 200 tests well for today: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
January 23, 2024 10:25 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    USD bears have a rethink, GBP and AUD positioning diverges: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 22, 2024 01:12 AM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 17, 2024 12:05 AM
        united_states_01
        Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 12, 2024 05:21 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.