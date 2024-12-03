US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY

The US Dollar finally pulled back from its aggressive Q4 breakout move, and this was fueled by the strongest weekly outing in EUR/USD in two years with last week’s bounce.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
December 3, 2024 6:28 PM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist


US Dollar Talking Points:

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

The last week of November finally showed some pullback for the US Dollar in a bullish trend that had priced-in aggressively from the Q4 open. From the weekly DXY chart, the USD came very close to overbought conditions with a 69.98 read via the RSI indicator, which would be full circle from the oversold readings that had shown in Q3 as the indicator had started to diverge ahead of the Q4 open.

 

US Dollar Weekly Chart

usd weekly 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

USD Daily

 

From the daily chart, we can see that prior gap from last November’s FOMC meeting still playing a role in DXY price action. The 106.50 level, the same that set the double top in the currency in April and May, has so far set the highs again today; and the top of the zone at 106.88 set the highs last Wednesday before sellers pushed down to a near-term lower-low.

For additional context, the 105.44 level is of interest for deeper support in DXY and this is currently confluent with a prior resistance trendline.

 

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

us dollar daily 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Still Working on 1.0500

 

Last week was the strongest weekly showing in EUR/USD since November of 2022, right around the time the pair was re-claiming the parity handle following a steep sell-off. Resistance ultimately showed at a prior point of support at 1.0595, and sellers took another swing to start this week. And while they were able to nudge below 1.0500, they were unable to take out the 1.0462 level and prices have since bounced, with the pair pushing back above the psychological level.

While there seems little to be optimistic about on the fundamental front for the Euro-zone, or the Euro currency, the pair has exhibited a series of higher-lows and it appears as though there could be remaining pullback potential. Although, as I said in the webinar, I think there could be more attractive venues for scenarios of USD-weakness, which I’ll look at next.

In EUR/USD, there’s resistance potential around the 1.0550 zone, followed by 1.0595 and then the 1.0611 Fibonacci level.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

eurusd four hour 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

USD/JPY

 

The massive sell-off in DXY in Q3 of this year was heavily driven by USD/JPY as carry trades unwound. That caused volatility across the macro landscape including the third highest ever spike in the VIX indicator.

But, as the USD exhibited signs of stalling and then turning in late-Q3 and into Q4, so did USD/JPY. This drove a 76.4% retracement of the July-September trend until resistance started to show in USD/JPY in mid-November.

But it’s what happened a week later that started to make this more interesting, as a spike to a fresh two-year-high in DXY brought a mere lower-high to USD/JPY. And in last week’s webinar, I looked at a descending triangle formation that had built on the back of that lower-high, and that filled in shortly after.

Now a week later, bears have taken out quite a few more supports, including the 151.95 level, the 150.77 Fibonacci level and even the 150.00 psychological level.

If we are to see the USD remain within its two-year-range, I think that dynamic will need to be driven by continued bearish action in the USD/JPY pair, and this remains of interest as we move towards the end of the year and into 2025 trade.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

usdjpy daily 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

US Dollar Talking Points:

 

Video

 

The last week of November finally showed some pullback for the US Dollar in a bullish trend that had priced-in aggressively from the Q4 open. From the weekly DXY chart, the USD came very close to overbought conditions with a 69.98 read via the RSI indicator, which would be full circle from the oversold readings that had shown in Q3 as the indicator had started to diverge ahead of the Q4 open.

 

US Dollar Weekly Chart

usd weekly 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

USD Daily

 

From the daily chart, we can see that prior gap from last November’s FOMC meeting still playing a role in DXY price action. The 106.50 level, the same that set the double top in the currency in April and May, has so far set the highs again today; and the top of the zone at 106.88 set the highs last Wednesday before sellers pushed down to a near-term lower-low.

For additional context, the 105.44 level is of interest for deeper support in DXY and this is currently confluent with a prior resistance trendline.

 

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

us dollar daily 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Still Working on 1.0500

 

Last week was the strongest weekly showing in EUR/USD since November of 2022, right around the time the pair was re-claiming the parity handle following a steep sell-off. Resistance ultimately showed at a prior point of support at 1.0595, and sellers took another swing to start this week. And while they were able to nudge below 1.0500, they were unable to take out the 1.0462 level and prices have since bounced, with the pair pushing back above the psychological level.

While there seems little to be optimistic about on the fundamental front for the Euro-zone, or the Euro currency, the pair has exhibited a series of higher-lows and it appears as though there could be remaining pullback potential. Although, as I said in the webinar, I think there could be more attractive venues for scenarios of USD-weakness, which I’ll look at next.

In EUR/USD, there’s resistance potential around the 1.0550 zone, followed by 1.0595 and then the 1.0611 Fibonacci level.

 

EURUSD AD

 

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

eurusd four hour 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

USD/JPY

 

The massive sell-off in DXY in Q3 of this year was heavily driven by USD/JPY as carry trades unwound. That caused volatility across the macro landscape including the third highest ever spike in the VIX indicator.

But, as the USD exhibited signs of stalling and then turning in late-Q3 and into Q4, so did USD/JPY. This drove a 76.4% retracement of the July-September trend until resistance started to show in USD/JPY in mid-November.

But it’s what happened a week later that started to make this more interesting, as a spike to a fresh two-year-high in DXY brought a mere lower-high to USD/JPY. And in last week’s webinar, I looked at a descending triangle formation that had built on the back of that lower-high, and that filled in shortly after.

Now a week later, bears have taken out quite a few more supports, including the 151.95 level, the 150.77 Fibonacci level and even the 150.00 psychological level.

If we are to see the USD remain within its two-year-range, I think that dynamic will need to be driven by continued bearish action in the USD/JPY pair, and this remains of interest as we move towards the end of the year and into 2025 trade.

 

USDJPY AD

 

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

usdjpy daily 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist


Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley US Dollar USD EUR/USD USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:40 AM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:06 PM
      channel_05
      US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 07:45 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 06:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.