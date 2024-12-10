US Dollar Price Action into CPI, FOMC: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold

The US Dollar showed a strong support bounce since last Friday’s NFP report, setting the stage for resistance tests into tomorrow’s CPI and next week’s FOMC.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
December 10, 2024 7:00 PM
US_flag_map_eye
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

 

 

US Dollar Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar found support at the 105.44 level looked at in last week’s webinar around the NFP release on Friday, and that has since helped to drive a bounce in DXY.
  • At the time of the webinar EUR/USD was testing 1.0500 support and given the 57.6% clip of the Euro in the DXY quote, that’s a major component to USD price action.
  • Tomorrow brings a US CPI print with headline CPI expected to increase to 2.7% annualized from last month’s 2.6% reading, while core is expected to remain flat at 3.3% YoY. And then next week is the FOMC.
  • Gold has broken out of the range and is making a push towards next resistance at 2700.

When Donald Trump won his first election in November of 2016, a massive move developed across US markets with both the US Dollar and US equities gaining into the end of the year. But as we came into 2017 trade, even with the Fed taking on a more-hawkish stance and hiking rates three times that year after having only hiked twice since the Financial Collapse, the US Dollar sold off aggressively.

A similar tandem appeared upon the results of the 2024 election, with the US Dollar breaking-out as US equities rallied. The US Dollar continued to spike for a couple of weeks after, eventually tagging the 108.00 level in DXY in late-November which finally prodded some element of pullback.

That pullback ran in a clean fashion until last Friday’s NFP report. At that point, DXY dipped down to the 105.44 level, which has confluence as a prior swing-high (from the initial election breakout) and a prior descending trendline that had held resistance. That spot helped to set the lows last Friday and so far, this week prices have bounced back up to the 106.50-106.88 gap from last November’s FOMC rate meeting.

 

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

us dollar daily 121024Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

US Dollar Bigger Picture

 

From the weekly chart there’s a few additional observations of note. First, the post-election run in 2016 and the responding sell-off in 2017 have been marked with blue and red boxes. But also marked in the purple box was the intense trend in the US Dollar that was pushed by the Fed going hawkish in 2022. That spike in the USD was a negative driver for the US equity market. This seems like something that the Fed would want to avoid if it all possible. And this is something that highlights mean reversion potential for the US Dollar as we move towards the 2025 open.

 

US Dollar Weekly Chart

us dollar weekly 121024Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

EUR/USD

 

The Euro is 57.6% of the DXY quote, so it’s rare to see the US Dollar pose a trend that doesn’t have at least some participation from the Euro. And for the better part of the past two years both markets have shown range-bound tendencies. That’s started to come into question, however, with both markets pushing towards extremes, with USD testing resistance and EUR/USD testing support.

When the USD-spike in 2022 was taking place, equity markets in both the US and Europe were in disarray. It was when the exchange rate settled and moved into a range that matters began to calm for stocks. The two-year-range that built after the pullback from that sell-off had largely remained between the 1.0500 and 1.1200 levels, until last month’s support breach.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

eurusd weekly 121024Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Shorter-Term

 

Sellers have continued to defend resistance in EUR/USD but perhaps more notably, they’ve had increasing difficulty in holding price below the 1.0500 level.

The resistance zone I had looked at in last week’s webinar is ultimately what helped to hold the highs on Friday morning at the 1.0611 Fibonacci level, taking place around that NFP print.

At the time of the webinar the 1.0500 level was back in-play and was showing short-term support. There’s also a trendline in here now as taken from the higher-lows that have posted since late-November.

 

EUR/USD Four-Hour Chart

eurusd four hour 121024Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

USD/JPY

 

With EUR/USD testing support USD/JPY is similarly testing resistance. This is at the 151.95 level that’s also confluent with the 200-day moving average. That’s been a major level in the pair for the past couple years, helping to set highs in 2022 and 2023 before coming in as resistance-turned support in March, April and May of this year.

 

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

usdjpy weekly 121024Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

USD/JPY 150

 

From the daily we can get some important context: The pair turned quickly in late-November and soon drove below the 150.00 psychological level. But as the door opened into December sellers started to show struggle, unable to hold the pair below the big figure. That soon led to a build of higher-lows and, now with this morning’s test of 151.95, higher-highs, as well.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

USD/JPY Daily Chart

usdjpy daily 121024

Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

USD and Impact from USD/JPY

 

When the USD went into its aggressive Q3 sell-off, it was very much helped along by unwind of the Yen carry trade. And similarly, as the USD stalled in September and reversed in October, there was a similar theme showing in USD/JPY.

But if we’re going to see the longer-term range hold in DXY which could be helpful to the bullish side of US equities, then we would probably need to see some element of weakness in USD/JPY. And given the BoJ policy review expected after next week’s FOMC rate decision, there would be the potential for such a theme to show. The big question now is whether price action shows that.

At this point the next resistance in USD/JPY is the same support from the descending triangle that broke down a few weeks ago. This is around the 153.41 level, and bulls have control on the four-hour chart given the fresh higher-high to go along with a recent series of higher-lows. For support, 151.45 remains notable, but it’s the 150.77 level that sellers will need to take-out to begin exhibiting control. And of course, below that, continued drive below the 150.00 psychological level that’s stymied sellers so far.

 

USD/JPY Four-Hour Chart

usdjpy four hour 121024 bChart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

Gold

 

Gold was bid strongly for much of the year and finally showed a pullback around the U.S. Presidential Election. In a few weeks the metal wiped out 50% of the June-October rally and that’s around where support started to show in mid-November. The bounce from that found resistance at the 14.4% retracement of the same major move, and the pullback from that resistance held a fairly consistent range for a couple of weeks that I had talked about last Friday.

 

Gold Daily Chart

gold daily 121024Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold Range Breakout, Push Towards 2700

 

When I looked at gold in the webinar last week it was holding range resistance at 2643-2650. The pullback from that had one more test of the 2617-2621 zone, which has since led to the build of a bullish trend.

There’s been continued higher-highs and lows and the next resistance level sitting overhead is the 2700 psychological level. A prior resistance level at 2685 presents support potential, but really it’s the zone from 2671-2675 that is of interest as the former level is related to the above Fibonacci sequence, and the latter a resistance level from yesterday morning.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Gold Four-Hour Chart

gold four hour 121024Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley US Dollar USD JPY USD EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:40 AM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:06 PM
      channel_05
      US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 07:45 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 06:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.