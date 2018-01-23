US dollar index touches new 3 year low near 90 00

As the euro, pound, and yen all remained relatively well-supported on Tuesday, the US dollar index was once again on its back foot, as it dipped slightly below the troughs of the last few days to establish a new 3-year-low near the 90.00 psychological level.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 23, 2018 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As the euro, pound, and yen all remained relatively well-supported on Tuesday, the US dollar index was once again on its back foot, as it dipped slightly below the troughs of the last few days to establish a new 3-year-low near the 90.00 psychological level. Against the dollar’s main rivals, the British pound reached a new high around the 1.4000 milestone, EUR/USD revisited its recent 1.2300-area highs, and USD/JPY fell back to approach the 110.00 support level once again. All of these moves occurred on the back of persistent weakness in the US dollar.

Dollar sentiment has been sharply bearish since early January. This bearishness has extended the weakness seen throughout much of last year. Potentially exacerbating this sentiment to a certain degree has been US President Trump’s approval this week of tariffs on imported goods including solar cells and washing machines. These protectionist moves have been seen as a harbinger of the US trade stance going forward, and occur as Trump is scheduled to speak this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Also potentially weighing on the dollar may be concerns over the US debt ceiling, which still looms this quarter despite the government having just ended its brief shutdown.

Perhaps even more pressing for the dollar, however, will be key events and economic data on the immediate horizon. This week features the US advance GDP reading, which is expected to come in at an annualized 3.0%. And the following week will potentially deliver an even greater impact on the dollar with the first FOMC decision of the year occurring on Wednesday, followed by the US jobs numbers on Friday.

Ahead of these major events and releases, bearish sentiment continues to weigh heavily on the dollar index. Having just dipped down to hit a new long-term low on Tuesday, the index has tentatively confirmed a continuation of the sharp downtrend that began a year ago in early 2017. With any continued bearish momentum triggered by a potential breakdown below the 90.00 psychological support level, the dollar index could be heading for further losses towards a key downside target around the 88.00 level.

Related tags: Dollar USD James Chen

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.