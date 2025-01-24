US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday

The US dollar forecast remains modestly bullish in our view, because of Trump’s inflationary policies. The fact that it has weakened a little in recent days is more of a reflection of the relief rally that some currencies like the euro have enjoyed.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:30 PM
Currency prices
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It’s been quite a volatile day for the USD/JPY and yen pairs in general as traders digest the BOJ policy decision. The overall weaker dollar was the key theme in the first half of the day after Trump’s comments on China and tariffs. The EUR/USD hit 1.05 handle and commodity dollars all rallied in a risk on session. However, after the initial post-BOJ rally, the yen hardly found any further support despite an otherwise bearish day for the dollar. The pair managed to turn flat by mid-day in London. But will the yen have a better second half, or will the selling continue heading into a central bank filled next week? The US dollar forecast remains modestly bullish in our view, because of Trump’s inflationary policies. The fact that it has weakened a little in recent days is more of a reflection of the relief rally that some currencies like the euro have enjoyed.

 

BoJ cuts as expected

 

While tariff concerns eased, the BoJ delivered the expected rate hike and the fact it raised its inflation forecasts meant that, on balance, the central bank was a little more on the hawkish side. Yet, Ueda’s press conference leaned slightly more towards maintaining flexibility rather than signalling urgency for additional hikes, and that’s what kept the yen undermined for much of the day. But with Japanese bond yields continuing to rise, will we see another twist in the tale?

 

The only notable event on the US economic calendar is PMI data, which may play a role in shaping sentiment. We will also have existing home sales and revised figures for UoM surveys coming up. But the bigger risks lie ahead, with three central bank rate decisions looming large for next week.

 

Before looking at the week a head’s key macro events, let’s have a quick look at the charts of the USD/JPY and the Dollar Index (DXY)

 

Technical USD/JPY forecast

 

USD/JPY forecast

 

The USD/JPY has held that 155.00 pivotal level again, holding above the bullish trend line. And with the BoJ out of the way now, don’t expect a breakdown of this key support level any time soon. US inflation is likely to remain high and the Fed won’t be cutting rates any time soon. As a result, we could see the USD/JPY rise back above that 156.00-157.75 resistance area soon. If so, that would point to more bullish price action in the week ahead, potentially targeting the 158.00 level next.

 

Dollar forecast: DXY tests key support

 

dollar forecast

 

With the EUR/USD rising to test the key 1.05 handle, the US dollar index is correspondingly testing a key support area around the 107.05 to 107.35 area (shaded in blue). This area was previously a significant resistance zone, not least in October 2023. In November of last year, the DXY struggled to break above here, before finally took it out just after the mid-December point before rising to 110.00. In more recent weeks, the calmer tone across financial markets has allowed the DXY to fall back, but whether or not it will drop more will depend on what happens around this support area. I am expecting to see a bounce to initially lift the DXY to 107.74/75 area, and if we break above that level then the 108.00 level could be the next target. Keep an eye on the DXY here.

 

Week ahead: BoC, FOMC and ECB rate decisions

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

 

BOC rate decision

Wednesday, January 29

 

Despite some positive economic data of late, analysts are predicting with a high percentage probability that the Bank of Canada will cut rates by 25 basis points at this meeting. Clearly, markets expect the central bank to take into account the possibility of tough tariffs on its exports to the US, and the economic headwinds they will bring on Canada.

 

FOMC rate decision

Wednesday, January 29

 

Trump has promised, among other things, to bring down inflation and interest rates. But his protectionist policies are seen boosting inflation, which would argue against a rate cut any time soon. At this meeting, it all about how the Fed views the economy and any hints they may provide for future cuts. The rate decision itself is a foregone conclusion: no changes are expected.

 

ECB policy decision

Thursday, January 30

 

There appears to be a growing consensus on the necessity of further rate cuts by the European Central Bank. Last week, ECB President Christine Lagarde's remarks indicated that a 25bp rate cut at this meeting is almost certain, with the rate-cutting cycle likely to continue. Other ECB officials have also echoed that sentiment, even if we have seen PMIs stabilise in recent months, albeit remaining quite low still.

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Friday Forex Trade Ideas USD/JPY Dollar index

Latest market news

View more
Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$
Today 09:13 AM
Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
Today 05:44 AM
USD/JPY momentum turns lower as the BOJ hike rates to a 17-year high
Today 04:15 AM
US flash PMIs unlikely to play ball with Trumps easing demands
Today 01:47 AM
USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 10:44 PM
AUD/USD: Stuck in Limbo as Traders Brace for BoJ and Trump Twists
Yesterday 10:42 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex Friday articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 17, 2025 12:00 PM
    EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Euro Hesitates Near 2-Year Lows Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 10, 2025 08:05 AM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 13, 2024 01:06 PM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 6, 2024 05:13 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.