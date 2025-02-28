US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound Retrained by Slowdown in US PCE

USD/JPY pulls back from a fresh weekly high (150.95) as the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index reflects slowing inflation.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 4:10 PM
US_flag_G_Washington
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY

USD/JPY pulls back from a fresh weekly high (150.95) as the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index reflects slowing inflation, and the recent rebound in the exchange rate may turn out to be temporary amid the failed attempt to defend the December low (148.65).

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound Retrained by Slowdown in US PCE

USD/JPY may struggle to retain the rebound from the February low (148.57) as the core PCE, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge for inflation, narrows to 2.6% in January form 2.9% per annum the month prior, and expectations for a further shift in US monetary policy may continue to influence the carry trade as the Fed pursues a neutral stance.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In turn, the US Dollar may face headwinds ahead of the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision on March 19 as signs of slower price growth fuels for a looming rate-cut, and it remains to be seen if the central bank will adjust its forward guidance as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. are slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

Until then, swings in the carry trade may sway USD/JPY as it appears to be unfazed by the ongoing change in US trade policy, and the exchange rate may move to the beat of its own drum as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) acknowledges that ‘if the outlook for economic activity and prices presented in the January Outlook Report will be realized, the Bank will accordingly continue to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary.’

With that said, the opening range for March is in focus for USD/JPY amid the failed attempt to defend the December low (148.65), but the exchange rate may stage a larger rebound over the coming days as it breaks out of the range bound price action from earlier this week.

USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 02282025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY carves a series of higher highs and lows amid the lack of momentum to close below the 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone, with the Relative strength Index (RSI) reversing ahead of oversold territory amid the rebound in the exchange rate.
  • A move above 151.95 (2022 high) brings 153.80 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around the February high (155.89).
  • At the same time, a close below the 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone opens up the 144.60 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 145.90 (50% Fibonacci extension) region, with the next area of interest coming in around the October low (142.97).

Additional Market Outlooks

AUD/USD Negates Ascending Channel amid Five-Day Selloff

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jumps with Trump Tariffs to Hit in April

GBP/USD Climbs to Fresh Monthly High to Approach Channel Resistance

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: USD/JPY Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jump, CAD Punished by Trump Tariffs
Today 05:35 PM
Forex Seasonality – March 2025: USD/JPY Bounce Potential Amidst Quieter Price Action?
Today 02:48 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises after core PCE cools
Today 02:36 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Can US stocks rebound after Nvidia- and tariffs-driven drop?
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Tariffs Cap Currency Market Gains
Today 09:36 AM
USD/CNH: Testing 7.3000 as Yuan Faces Fresh Tariff Headwinds
Today 01:51 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

US_flag_G_Washington
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound Retrained by Slowdown in US PCE
By:
David Song
Today 04:10 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Tariffs Cap Currency Market Gains
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Today 09:36 AM
      Japanese Flag
      USD/JPY Defense at Four-Month-Low, Bounces Back to 150.00
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 07:41 PM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY outlook remains bearish ahead of key data from US and Japan
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.