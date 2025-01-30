US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Defends Post-Fed Rally

USD/CHF seems to be defending the rally following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as it trades near the weekly high (0.9095).

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CHF

USD/CHF stages a three-day rally after gut checking the 50-Day SMA (0.8984) at the start of the week, and the exchange rate may retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.9201) should it continue to track the positive slope in the moving average.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

With that said, USD/CHF may stage further attempt to test the 2024 high (0.9225), but the exchange rate may consolidate over the remainder of the month as it struggles to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows.

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily

USDCHF Daily Chart 01302025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/CHF Price on TradingView

  • USD/CHF extends the rebound from the weekly low (0.8966) to stage a three-day rally, with a breach above 0.9180 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) bringing the monthly high (0.9201) on the radar.
  • Next area interest comes in around the 2024 high (0.9225), but USD/CHF may continue to threaten the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.8984) as it struggles to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows.
  • Lack of momentum to hold above the 0.9030 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.9040 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may push USD/CHF back towards the weekly low (0.8966), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.8880 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.8910 (38.2% Fibonacci extension).

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Rejected at Resistance
Today 06:55 PM
USD/JPY Update: The Yen Recovers After the Fed Decision
Today 04:34 PM
Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High amid Limited Response to Fed
Today 04:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises post-Fed, big tech earnings in focus
Today 02:37 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:30 AM
EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
Today 06:40 AM

Economic Calendar

Graphic of trading data chart
Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Snaps Back from Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 02:06 PM
    Market chart
    US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low
    By:
    David Song
    January 22, 2025 08:20 PM
      channel_02
      USD/CHF Snaps Bearish Price Series to Hold Above Weekly Low
      By:
      David Song
      January 16, 2025 04:50 PM
        USD_candlestick
        EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 15, 2025 10:54 PM

