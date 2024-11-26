US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Still Vulnerable to Test of May Low

GBP/USD may attempt to test the May low (1.2446) if it fails to defend the monthly low (1.2487).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 26, 2024 8:25 PM
Close-up of market chart
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD may consolidate over the remainder of the month as it no longer carves a series of lower highs and lows, but the exchange rate may attempt to test the May low (1.2446) if it fails to defend the monthly low (1.2487).

US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Still Vulnerable to Test of May Low

Keep in mind, the recent rebound in GBP/USD pulled the Relative Strength Index (RSI) back from oversold territory, and the oscillator may show the bearish momentum abating should it continue to hold above 30.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In turn, GBP/USD may stage a larger recovery going into the end of November, but another move below 30 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in the exchange rate like the price action from earlier this year.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 11262024a

At the same time, data prints coming out of the US may influence GBP/USD as the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index is anticipated to show sticky inflation, with the headline reading expected to uptick to 2.3% in October from 2.1% per annum the month prior.

In addition, the core PCE, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge for inflation, is projected to increase to 2.8% from 2.7% during the same period, and signs of persistent price growth may force the central bank to keep US interest rates on hold at its last meeting for 2024 as the economy shows little signs of an imminent recession.

With that said, a rise in the PCE index may generate a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it curbs speculation for a Fed rate-cut in December, but a but a softer-than-expected PCE report may keep GBP/USD afloat as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) pursues a neutral stance.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 11262024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • The recent selloff in GBP/USD seems to have stalled ahead of the May low (1.2446) as it no longer carves a series of lower highs and lows, with a break/close above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region raising the scope for a move towards 1.2820 (38.2% Fibonacci extension).
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2910 (50% Fibonacci extension) but failure to defend the monthly low (1.2487) may push GBP/USD towards the May low (1.2446).
  • A breach below the May low (1.2446) opens up 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2300 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2310 (61.8% Fibonacci extension), which incorporates the yearly low (1.2300).

Additional Market Outlooks

US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Report Preview (OCT 2024)

NZD/USD Rebounds Ahead of 2023 Low with RBNZ Expected to Cut

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD to Face Uptick in US PCE Index

Gold Price Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since March

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: GBP USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 06:00 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 16, 2024 01:25 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and FOMC Could Spark Fresh Selling in Cable
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 15, 2024 01:00 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        December 13, 2024 10:13 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.